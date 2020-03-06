VIRAL: Niño crea moños para que animales de refugio sean adoptados
La historia de un niño de 13 años que ha estado usando su tiempo libre para coser cientos de adorables moños y corbatas, con la esperanza de que ayude a que los animales de refugios sean adoptados, se ha vuelto viral en redes sociales.
Un niño llamado Darius Brown de Newark, Nueva Jersey, ha dedicado su tiempo a ayudar a los animales de refugio a ser adoptados haciéndoles corbatones hechos a mano.
El viaje de Darius comenzó cuando era todavía más joven, y su hermana mayor quería mejorar sus habilidades motoras, por lo que le sugirió que se dedicara a la costura. Impresionada por su talento natural para el arte, ella le sugirió que usara su nueva habilidad para comenzar a coser corbatines.
Tiempo después de que el niño desarrollara sus habilidades, el huracán Harvey e Irma azotaron Texas y Florida, el adolescente quedó devastado al saber que esto significaba que miles de animales se habían quedado sin hogar.
Cientos de moños hizo un niño para que animales de refugio fueran adoptados
Así que para ayudar a resolver esta situación, el niño empezó a fabricar accesorios más lindos con la esperanza de que se adoptaran más mascotas de refugio si se usaran corbatines personalizados.
El argumento del niño fue que si los animales lucían más apuestos, los adoptantes potenciales lo encontrarían absolutamente adorable y querrían llevarlos a casa. Para sorpresa de todos, la idea de Darius resultó ser correcta.
Desde que hizo todo lo posible por hacer un gesto en beneficio de otros, Darius ha creado alrededor 500 corbatas y afirma que debido a sus esfuerzos, más de 100 gatos y perros han encontrado buenos hogares.
Impresionados por lo que ha logrado, muchos refugios de animales se han puesto en contacto con el niño con la esperanza de que pueda enviarles más corbatines para que también puedan ser adoptados.
Para ayudarlos, el niño Darius necesitaría más telas y suministros por lo que ha establecido una campaña en GoFundMe que le hizo recaudar más de $50,000 dolares, lo que le valió el título de Héroe de GoFundMe en enero de 2020.
