VIRAL: Mujer afirma que bebe esperma a diario para evitar coronavirus
Una mujer influencer y bloguera de la salud afirma que ha estado bebiendo esperma todos los días para protegerse de contraer el potencialmente mortal coronavirus.
La bloguera de salud Tracy Kiss afirma que ha encontrado una nueva y extraña forma de combatir COVID-19: bebiendo esperma. La mujer de 32 años considera que al digerir el esperma de su novio diariamente consumiéndolo "directamente" o mezclándolo con un batido, estará segura durante la pandemia.
Además de beber esperma, esta influencer de la salud en Instagram ha estado poniendo el producto en su piel e incluso lo llama un "multivitamínico de la naturaleza". Tracy cree que está repleto de vitamina C, calcio y magnesio, por lo que está alentando a las personas a probar su enfoque poco ortodoxo para combatir el coronavirus.
Esta influencer de Instagram y madre de dos, dijo a medios locales: “La pureza es simplemente maravillosa. La gente se está abasteciendo de pasta, papel de baño y otras cosas, pero en realidad se trata de mirar tu salud y mirar lo que pasa en tu cuerpo”.
“El semen es el multivitamínico de la naturaleza, y está allí, es natural, es gratis. Todo lo que se necesita en una dosis diaria”. Agregó: "Es una parte realmente normal de mi vida: contiene muchos nutrientes, vitaminas y minerales".
Aunque Tracy de Buckinghamshire, Inglaterra, siente que está cosechando los beneficios de beber el esperma de su pareja, los médicos han criticado su tratamiento inusual: un médico incluso describió el método como "extremadamente preocupante"
La Dra. Sarah Jarvis explicó en su cuenta de Twitter: “Existen cientos de mitos sobre cómo protegerse contra Covid-19. La mayoría de ellos son exactamente eso: mitos. La idea de beber semen no tiene la más mínima pepita de ciencia detrás y es francamente extremadamente preocupante”.
"No hay absolutamente ningún beneficio en beber semen de un 'donante' conocido, incluso cuando se sabe todo sobre su historial sexual. Pero si toma semen de más de una persona, también correría el riesgo de contraer infecciones de transmisión sexual”, señaló.
“Hay formas claras de protegerse y son los mensajes que transmitimos constantemente: lavado minucioso de las manos, y evitando el contacto con los demás tanto como sea posible. Por favor, no escuches ninguna otra tontería", concluyó.
Sin embargo, para mantener su sistema inmunológico al cien, Tracy afirma que ingiere la sustancia natural hasta cinco veces por semana y, a menudo, la consume directamente de su novio. A veces, lo congela en cubitos de hielo para poder beberlo otro día.
Aunque otros son reacios a probar su método, Tracy dice que cree que es porque luchan por sexualizar la sustancia y son demasiado paranoicos sobre lo que otros piensan.
