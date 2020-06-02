VIRAL: Las 10 fotos con más likes de Instagram

Instagram es una de las redes sociales más grandes hasta el momento y así lo corroboran sus númerosque no nos dejan mentir. Con más de 1000 millones de usuarios activos y miles de millones de fotos subidas a esa red social.

10.- @selenagomez – 14.5 millones.

Se hacen viral las 10 fotos con más likes en Instagram

9.- @selenagomez – 14.5 millones.

Esta compañía fue adquirida por la red social Facebook en el año 2012 y ha sabido adaptarse a las nuevas tendencias haciendo nuevas e importantes funciones como IGTV, con la cual puedes realizar vídeos en vivo y ahora ya hasta tiene cientos de filtros que son muy divertidos, con los cuales la gente se hace viral mostrando día a día lo que se puede hacer con esta plataforma.

8.- @therock – 14.6 millones de likes.

El año pasado y para ser exactos, el día 4 de enero del 2019, la cuenta de iInstagram que tiene el usuario @world_record_egg compartió una foto de un huevo (¡sí!, ¡un huevo!) con el único objetivo de derrocar la imagen de Instagram más apreciada hasta ese entonces "una foto de la hija de Kylie Jenner" con poco más de 18,5 millones de "me gusta".

7.- @kyliejenner – 14.8 millones.

Originalmente la foto fue capturada por el fotógrafo Serghei Platonov, el cual también la compartió en Shutterstock el 23 de junio del 2015, hace ya casi 5 años, esta imagen tenía el título de "eggs isolated on white background" (huevos aislados sobre fondo blanco).

6.- @kingjames – 15.5 millones.

Para el 14 de enero del 2019, esta fotografía se había convertido en la foto con más likes de la red social de Instagram. El propietario de la cuenta del huevo escribió: “Esto es una locura. Ese mismo día, el huevo también se convirtió en lo más querido de la historia de Internet”. El récord le tenía el vídeo musical “Despacito”, en YouTube poseía 31.6 millones de "me gusta".

5.- @tentree – 15.6 millones de likes.

Pues a raíz de esto y hasta la fecha ese huevo no dejo de llegar a miles de personas, las cuales no dudaron el dejar su "me gusta", el día de hoy 2 de junio haciendo esta nota esa imagen tiene más de 54 millones de "me gusta", por supuesto obteniendo el primer lugar a nivel mundial, pero abajo de la imagen existen otras 9 fotos las cuales también destacan y aquí te las compartimos.

4.- @jenniferaniston – 16 millones.

3.- @kyliejenner – 18.6 millones.

2.- @xxxtentacion – 19.4 millones./p>

1. @world_record_egg – 54.4 millones.

¿Te agradaron las fotos?