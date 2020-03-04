VIRAL: Joan MacDonald, la influencer fitness de 73 años es ¡sorprendente!
La mujer de 73 años de edad es toda una persona fitness y también una influencer en la red social de instagram, fue así como se hizo viral después de llevar una vida saludable.
La influencer Joan MacDonald es una mujer de la "tercera edad" (que ni parece) que se hizo viral por tener un cuerpo envidiable a pesar de tener 73 años, esta mujer siguió adelante de una forma ejemplar para tener una vida saludable. Después de sufrir diversas enfermedades y una depresión a raíz de la ruptura con su esposo, su doctor le aconsejó empezar a hacer ejercicio, y muy enserio que se lo tomó, tanto que ahora es muy reconocida en el mundo fitness.
La "fitness influencer" se hizo viral en la red social de Instagram
Whilst it may seem like hardship to go to the gym almost every day, and weigh out your food, the rewards are endless. ���� If a woman in her seventies can learn how to use a cell phone and apps to follow her program, so can you. Believe in YOU �� Yes there will be challenges and frustrations. Yes you have times when you doubt yourself and want to throw in the towel, BUT.. Keep... On... Pushing.. It will all be worth it it in the end..! . Just because you’ve been one way all your life, doesn’t mean you have to stay that way. You always have a choice. You CAN change. �������� . Leggings by @womensbest �� Shoes by @filausa . #wisdom #fitover70 #transformation.
Su hija mayor Michelle, quien es especialista en fitness, nutrición y propietaria del “Tulum Strength Club” en México, un espacio de entrenamiento. "Ella me dijo que estaba dispuesta a ayudarme a comenzar y que debía registrarme en su programa de entrenamiento en línea para ayudarme a ponerme en marcha”.
La señora MacDonald al seguir los consejos e iniciar el programa que incluye cardio, yoga y levantamiento de pesas, cambió su estilo de vida radicalmente, y no solo eso sino que también es súper fitness y toda una influencer en la red social de Instagram.
3 years ago I began this long, slow journey and now I realize that there really isn’t any end to it. Each day I move in a direction based on my choices. Each month is a new milestone. Each year I seem to have changed so completely I think I can’t change any more and yet I do.���� At this point, I truly realize that we are limitless. At any moment we can make a decision to change. No matter how difficult or challenging life is, we must remain steadfast in our aim and keep inching forward. When I got started I never imagined I’d be where I am today. I just wanted to get my health back and get off my medication. Each door we step through leads to another door and then another. I hope you all keep choosing to grow! To learn to love yourself, take the best care of yourself, and dare to dream and love with your whole heart again.���� . Pink outfit by @womensbest . . #transformation #hope #justdoit.
Además del ejercicio, empezó a comer sanamente y logró lo increíble: Perder 24 kilos en tres años y conseguir un cuerpo tonificado. Por lo que la hipertensión, artritis y colesterol alto mejoró considerablemente.
Antes de empezar no podía ni subir escaleras sin dificultad, pero con disciplina, constancia y el apoyo de su familia es ahora una mujer muy feliz y con grandes logros. En entrevista a un medio local MacDonald dijo: “Recuerdo haber levantado un peso de 10 libras y pensar que se sentía realmente pesado. Realmente comencé desde cero”.
Training at @tulumjunglegym , doing one of my favorite exercises, the @mountaindog1 6-way shoulder complex. Guest features by @trainwithjoan and @katietrainsalot . I’m hanging on to training in my bikini as long as I can! �� Coach @shelbystarnes100 just increased my macros again, and I’m sure I will explode by next week! . #beachbody #beachtraining #junglelife #fitover40 #tscathlete
En este proceso se ha convertido en una influencer, que en su cuenta de Instagram tiene más de 424,000 seguidores. En sus publicaciones muestra los resultados que le ha brindado esta transformación en su vida. Diariamente publica en vídeos y fotos su rutina de entrenamiento, comida y frases motivacionales.
Pero lo más importante es que ánima a otras personas a que sigan su ejemplo.
A sus más de siete décadas, la “influencer fitness” comenta: "Cuando comencé nunca creí que llegaría hasta aquí. Yo sólo quería recuperar mi salud y dejar los medicamentos. Espero que todos sigan eligiendo crecer y atreverse a soñar otra vez”.
¿Te atreverías a seguir el camino de la señora Joan MacDonald?
