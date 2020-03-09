VIRAL: Fallece Marine, la perrita más famosa de Instagram
El internet está de luto, pues fue reportado a través de redes sociales que Marine, la perrita más famosa de Instagram falleció a los 18 años de edad.
No es novedad que exista una enorme cantidad de adorables perros robando los corazones en la web, lo cierto es que todos los días se suben videos, fotografías e historias a foros de internet sobre alguna peripecia o gran hazaña que logran hacer estos animales.
Pues resulta que ahora una perrita es viral pero no por esas razones, sino por su reciente fallecimiento. Se trata de Marine, quien alguna vez fue considerada como la perrita más famosa de Instagram.
Shirley Braha, su dueña, dio la trágica noticia en redes sociales donde escribió: “Es con mucha pena que comparta la noticia de que Marine falleció sin dolor y en paz en mi casa el jueves por la tarde a la edad de 18 años”.
Murió la perrita más popular de Instagram
Fue comentado por Shirley que la salud de Marine había disminuido considerablemente en los últimos días, que tenía muy pocas esperanzas para mejorar y lograr salir adelante, entonces fue cuando se dio cuenta que la perrita ya había tenido suficiente.
“Gracias por acompañarme en un viaje inesperado. Todo lo que puedo sentir en este momento es la pérdida, pero debajo tengo mucha gratitud. Estoy agradecida con el universo por confiarme su hermosa alma y proporcionarme el mejor amigo y compañero perfecto...”
“…Estoy agradecida de haber podido darle a esta mágica criatura la vida tan divertida y profundamente amorosa que quería y merecía. Estoy agradecida de haber sido elegida para ser el conducto para que Marine trajera alegría al mundo…”
“… y también estoy agradecida por todos los amigos humanos y perros que Marine y yo hicimos en el camino y los extraños en las calles y en internet que tanto amor nos han mostrado.”
La publicación continuó: “Sobre todo, estoy sorprendida de que el dulce y pequeño desastre de perro que recogí de un refugio, logró inspirar a otros a adoptar perros. Cuando escucho de la gente que Marine los hizo adoptar a sus perros, es realmente el legado más hermoso que ella y yo podríamos esperar dejar en este mundo…”
It is with much grief I share the news that Marnie passed away painlessly & peacefully in my home on Thursday afternoon at the age of 18. Her comfort had been notably declining over the past few days with little hope for improvement and she let me know she had had enough. She enjoyed her chicken until the very end. Thank you for joining me on an unexpected journey with the ultimate love of my life. All I can feel right now is loss but beneath that I have so much gratitude. I’m grateful to the universe for entrusting me with her beautiful soul and providing me with the perfect best friend and companion. Im grateful I was able to give this magical creature the fun and deeply loving life she wanted and deserved. I’m thankful I was chosen to be the conduit for Marnie to bring joy into the world. And I’m thankful for all the human and dog friends Marnie and I made along the way, and the strangers on the streets and on the internet, who have shown us so much love. Most of all, I’m amazed that the sweet little hot mess of a pup that I picked up from a shelter at age 11, who at first didn’t seem like she would be around very long at all, has managed to inspire others to adopt senior dogs. When I hear from people that Marnie has made them adopt their senior dogs it’s truly the most beautiful legacy she and I could hope to leave in this world. The night of her passing I had a dream where I watched her awake from her death like it hadn’t happened at all, and she was running around at a party completely happy and invincible. She approached a descending staircase and I wanted to interject to protect her from falling, but she sailed right down the stairs and landed on her feet and stopped and looked at me and laughed and just kept going. Maybe this was a message from her from heaven, but at minimum I can take solace knowing that for a long stretch of time, prior to her aging body taking its toll, heaven for her was right here on earth. Marnie will be buried in a pet cemetery in LA and hopefully there will be a public memorial gathering whenever safe (due to Coronavirus).
Igualmente fue señalado que Marine será enterrada en un cementerio de mascotas en Los Ángeles y, con suerte, habría una reunión pública conmemorativa siempre que sea seguro debido al Coronavirus.
