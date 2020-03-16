VIRAL: Así luce Tom, fundador y primer amigo que tuvimos en MySpace
MySpace fue una de las redes sociales más populares en su tiempo, y su fundador Tom, quien fue el primer amigo de todos tras crear una cuenta, hoy está jubilado y es un popular fotógrafo en Instagram.
Muchos años previos a que Instagram y Facebook se tomaran control sobre los internautas del mundo, existió una red social que tenía en sus filas a millones de adolescentes alrededor del planeta, estamos hablando de MySpace.
Tan solo en los Estados Unidos, cerca de 76 millones de personas utilizaron esta red social en su momento de mayor popularidad por allá del 2008, y todos tenían una cosa en común: el primer amigo, llamado Tom Anderson, quien automáticamente aparecía entre tus ocho primeros amigos de MySpace.
El amigo de todos los usuarios Tom Anderson, mejor conocido como “El Tom”, cofundó MySpace en agosto de 2003 con 32 años de edad y desempeñó el cargo como presidente y asesor estratégico hasta su último día en la compañía.
Tom, el fundador y primer amigo que tuvimos en MySpace
A pesar de que muchos años han pasado desde los días gloriosos de MySpace, su abandono fue total con la llegada de las nuevas redes sociales, y es gracias a estas con las que podemos saber qué es lo que este primer amigo de MySpace hace hoy en día.
Resulta que Tom Anderson ha dedicado sus días a viajar por el mundo y a su paso se transformó en un talentoso fotógrafo desde que vendió en 2005 sus acciones en MySpace a la empresa de medios News Corporation por la suma de $580 millones de dólares para retirarse completamente en el 2009.
Así que para disfrutar su fortuna y mantenerse ocupado Tom compró un equipo fotográfico de calidad y posteriormente creó una cuenta de Instagram bajo el alias de @myspacetom donde comparte con sus más de 634,000 seguidores alucinantes fotografías de sus viajes por el mundo.
Tiger’s Nest, Bhutan. ���� When I first told people I was planning a trip to Bhutan, very few knew what I was talking about. ��Where? What? For those that did know Bhutan, it was always for one of two things: 1) the pleasant idea that the government and King make policy decisions based on the principles of “Gross National Happiness” and 2) the Himalayan Buddhist temple, Tiger’s Nest which I’ve posted here. I’d seen photos of Tiger’s Nest for many years, but photos do not give you a sense of just how high up it is! ���� I’d had the impression that Tiger’s Nest was perched just above a city, and that you could look up and see it from a town below, sort of like the Potala Palace in Lhasa. That’s not the case - not even close! You’ll probably never see a photo of Tiger’s Nest from the valley floor on Instagram because it would be so boring—in a photo taken from the bottom, Tiger’s Nest would be just a tiny speck on the mountain side. ��For Americans or anyone who has been to Yosemite, imagine you’re standing on the valley floor and looking at the very tops of the highest rock surfaces and you see a small speck that *might* be manmade. That’s the best way I could relate to you how high up this special Bhutanese monastery is. To visit the viewpoint from where I took this photo, you start at a forested valley floor, and hike up several hours. ��������♀️There’s no rock climbing involved, and its only steep in a few places, but the sheer length of the trek makes the existence of this place that much more remarkable. It’s not just its beauty and the seemingly impossible engineering that gives you a sense of awe, it’s also the idea that every piece of wood, stone, every relic and jewel housed inside, was carried up one by one. �� Pro Tip: If you decided to visit yourself, start your journey before dawn, or in the afternoon, and you’re likely to have the viewpoint all to yourself. We did :) !! We were there so late, we came down in total darkness. Remember your flashlights.
También, lo más irónico del asunto es que a pesar de todos estos años, Tom Anderson continúa utilizando la misma foto de su perfil que lo hizo un ícono de internet cuando fundó MySpace.
Te puede interesar: VIRAL: Así se ve Mónica Murillo actualmente, la reina de metroflog
Y el humor de este hombre no termina ahí, pues en su biografía del perfil se puede leer: “Former 1st friend, enjoying being retired”, lo cual es traducido al español como: “Tú primer antiguo amigo, disfrutando de su jubilación”.
Comentarios