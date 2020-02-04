VIRAL: Abuelita luce cuerpo de veinteañera en Instagram y los usuarios ¡no lo pueden creer!
Los usuarios de Instagram han quedado impresionados por una abuela de 55 años que tiene una figura increíble y características juveniles, que a menudo es confundida por su hija.
La gente no podía creer cuando Hannah Orval, de 20 años, publicó una foto en bikini en donde una glamorosa mujer junto a ella era su madre, lo que llevó a los ingenuos pensar en primera instancia que eran hermanas.
La madre australiana, que también es abuela, ha desconcertado a usuarios de internet por lo increíble que luce a sus cincuenta años de edad.
Su hija, que tiene 227 mil seguidores en Instagram, subtituló una imagen de ella y su madre, diciendo: “Sí, esta es mi madre”. Pues claramente Hanna ha notado la atención que recibe su impresionante madre.
Muchos acudieron a la sección de comentarios para compartir su opinión sobre su madre.
Uno dijo: “¿Mamá? ¿Estás segura? Parece que deletreaste mal a tu hermana”.
Mientras muchos más dijeron sin rodeos: “Tu madre está buenísima”.
Sharon es una influencer en Instagram con sus 50.7 millones de seguidores, y ha admitido que regularmente recibe muchos comentarios halagadores sobre su apariencia juvenil.
En declaraciones a News.com.au, dijo: “Creo que las personas son amables… claramente no me parezco a su hermana, pro es amable de su parte decir algo bueno”.
Sharon está casada con la estrella de YouTube Mark Orval, quien saltó a la fama en 2015 después de que sus hijos Mitchell y Dylan Orval se filmaron jugando bromas hilarantes sobre él.
Anteriormente la mujer trabajó como oficial de policía, pero luego siguió su pasión por la buena forma física y se convirtió en entrenadora personal e instructora de clase, lo que hizo durante 15 años.
Aunque ahora se ha retirado, la atlética abuela todavía pasa mucho tiempo en el gimnasio para mantener su fabulosa figura, generalmente va cinco o seis días a la semana.
Sharon insiste en que no tocará los alimentos procesados durante la semana y prefiere mantener los carbohidratos al mínimo absoluto, lo que sin duda ha valido la pena.
Sin embargo, Sharon ha revelado que usa Botox para ayudar a combatir las arrugas de su cara ocasionadas por la edad.
