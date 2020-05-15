VIDEO VIRAL: ¡Ternurita! Bebé chef prepara platillos y cautiva las redes
Un video viral de Instagram nos deja ver a un lindo bebé chef preparando los platillos más tiernos de las redes sociales.
Muchas personas en sus casas están compartiendo contenido genial y gracioso, para hacer más llevadera esta cuarentena. Pero, internet está vuelto loco esta semana con un bebé chef que cocina junto con su mamá. Las imágenes fueron compartidas en Instagram y rápidamente se volvieron tendencia.
En el video viral se puede ver a un tierno bebé chef, su nombre es Kobe, tiene un año de edad y su mamá es la que se encarga de grabarlo y editar los videos que tanto están divirtiendo a los usuarios. Como era de esperarse las imágenes rápidamente emigraron a otras redes sociales.
Por su parte los internautas quedaron enamorados con el pequeño chef, pues con sus gestos y sus divertidas recetas se ha convertido en el niño más carismático de las redes sociales. Todos los clips de este pequeño se encuentran en la página @kobe_yn de Instagram.
Esta cuenta de Instagram fue abierta en febrero y ya tiene más de medio millón de seguidores, con muchos videos en los que se ve al feliz bebé preparar los platillos y obviamente llevándose a la boca muchos ingredientes. En algunos, balbucea unas palabras como “hot”.
My daddy loves to grill on his @traegergrills and I’ve told him the best meat comes from @aberdeenbarnvb ! Check out this tomahawk from there! I’m entering their contest to win tomahawks for life!! I seasoned it perfectly and also enjoyed eating a raw potato while the steak was cooking! Yum! #TOMAHAWKSFORLIFE #ABERDEENBARN #CHEFKOBE #KOBEEATS
El bebé chef de Instagram
Misma que utiliza para indicar que el platillo aún está caliente para comerlo. El pequeño chef ha preparado desde una pizza hasta unas barritas de chispa de chocolate. ¿Ya viste cómo se emociona con los ingredientes?, Aquí te dejamos algunas de sus recetas más populares.
My momma got a DIY PIZZA KIT from @chichos_pizza tonight for dinner! We’ve never done this before and it was so much fun! I was very focused and so excited... well.. because of cheese of course! AND It was a lot of fun to play with that big squishy thing in the beginning too ����
Uno de los últimos eventos fue el primero de mayo, cuando celebraron 100 mil seguidores con una increíble receta. Por su parte los internautas han inundado el video viral del bebé con cientos de comentarios, incluso han pedido que el pequeño chef "prepare" algunos de sus platillos favoritos.
My momma and I don’t bake often... and a cake was the most requested thing to make to celebrate 100K ... so... we tried, and a cake in a box for the win! �� this one was SUPER messy and SUPER fun. If only we could fit in more than 60 seconds here! I’ll upload more footage to my YouTube for you to see! Thank you everyone for following, I’m glad I can bring a smile to your faces! ��❤️�� ( I think we need a @bountypapertowels sponsorship, do you agree? ��)
