VIDEO VIRAL: ¡DE MIEDO! Captan a terrorífica cabra parada en dos patas
A través de las redes sociales ha aparecido un terrorífico video viral que deja ver a una cabra parada totalmente inmóvil y en dos patas.
Los videos virales de cosas sobrenaturales siempre llaman la atención de todos nosotros y más cuando las imágenes son tan claras, tal y como el video viral compartido en la plataforma de YouTube en donde se puede observar a una terrorífica cabra parada en dos patas y completamente inmóvil.
El material audiovisual fue compartido en el canal BRiaNMaZaPaN de YouTube, en el terrorífico video viral podemos observar a una cabra parada en un lugar completamente tétrico y desolado, en el clip se puede escuchar a una persona que aparentemente realiza un rito o algo parecido.
Como era de esperarse el video viral se convirtió en tendencia en cuestión de horas; sin embargo, en los comentarios muchos internautas se mostraron escépticos, incluso algunos comentaron que el video era falso y editado. Por otra parte, varios comentarios afirmaron que se trataba de brujería o algo parecido.
El video viral es original de YouTube, cuenta con más de 86 mil reproducciones y más de 400 comentarios, fue tanta la popularidad del video en estos últimos días que emigró a otras redes sociales como: Facebook, Instagram y Twitter. Sin duda uno de los videos más terroríficos que han aparecido recientemente.
El verdadero origen del video viral
Debido a la cantidad de polémica que generó la publicación nos dimos a la tarea de investigar. Explorando por las redes sociales descubrimos que en realidad se trata de la obra de una taxidermista (que se dedica a disecar animales), incluso la cabra forma parte de una exposición.
My show with mothmesiter and Annie Montgomerie opens today and YOU ARE ALL INVITED TO FREE DRINKS TONIGHT FROM 6PM. The location is tagged here too. pic.twitter.com/g2XE8aQC8d— AdeleMorse Taxidermy (@AdelemorseHQ) May 19, 2018
Se trata de Adele Morse quien es conocida por sus innumerables obras artísticas con animales disecados, se sabe que ella es la persona que grabó a la cabra, sin embargo, el video fue editado y subido a las redes sociales para causar polémica y terror entre los internautas.
