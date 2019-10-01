¡Son como boxeadores! fotógrafo capta impactante pelea entre dos liebres (VIDEO VIRAL)
Un fotógrafo graba el preciso momento en el que dos liebres pelean como boxeadores, el video se ha hecho viral gracias a que las personas lo comparten rápidamente.
Durante todo el año pueden reproducirse las liebres, el celo tiene lugar durante la noche y suele ser colectivo he incita a los machos a perseguirla. Ambos desarrollan un juego en el que se pelean a manotazos, se colocan en dos patas y como si fuesen a pelear como en el boxeo, se persiguen hasta que la hembra acepta finalmente el acoplamiento.
¿Pelea?
Un sujeto que aparece en instagram como @pachuchos_art publicó una impresionante pelea entre dos liebres en el desierto, el video que se ha vuelto viral en las redes sociales fue publicado y causó gran interés en los usuarios, quienes pudieron apreciar un hecho que según él se ve pocas veces. Pero realmente es que siempre pasa, no es nada raro.
La "pelea" duró aproximadamente 2 minutos,
"Las he visto persiguiéndose unas a otras para tener acceso a las hembras, pero nunca las había visto entrar en una pelea”.
Dijo el fotografo que estos dos machos estaban comiendo y de repente se comenzaron a agarrar a bofetadas, pero lo que realmente no sabe este sujeto es que como les platicábamos al principio, eso lo hacen siempre una hembra y un macho antes de aparearse, (se pelean y luego hacen el delicioso).
“Al principio comencé a tomar fotos, ¡pero pensé que un video mostraría mejor la acción! En algún momento estaba a solo unos metros de ellos y no les importó”.
Los machos de liebre antílope pelean como boxeando. (era un macho y una hembra) Lo cual nuestro amigo el fotógrafo en el momento no lo sabía pero esperemos que esta nota le llegue y le haga saber que se equivoco un poquito.
Se paran sobre sus patas traseras, usando sus extremidades anteriores para golpearse entre sí repetidamente y rápidamente durante varios segundos.
