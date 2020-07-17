Salvó a su hermanita de un perro; Capitán América y Spider-Man le envían mensaje
El niño arriesgó su vida y salvó a su hermanita del ataque de un perro por lo que Capitán América y Spider-Man lo felicitaron por su valentía.
Los héroes no solo existen en las películas sino también en la vida real, al menos así lo demostró este niño, quien salvó a su hermanita del brutal ataque de un perro, arriesgando incluso su vida, por lo que ahora ha sido recompensado al recibir mensajes de Capitán América y Spider-Man.
El héroe de esta historia es Bridget, un pequeño héroe que ha logrado conmocionar. Fue su tía Nikki Walker, quien compartió una serie de fotografías en sus redes sociales, donde contó la historia del niño de apenas 6 años de edad, que sufrió un brutal ataque por parte de un perro, esto cuando salvó a su hermanita.
El niño salvó a su hermanita del ataque
En la publicación de redes sociales la mujer narró que el niño fue atacado y mordido en la cara por un perro, luego que él se interpusiera entre su hermanita y el animal, para luego sujetar a la niña de la mano y salir corriendo para protegerla.
La historia de este pequeño es tan conmovedora, pues él incluso estaba dispuesto a arriesgar su vida por la de su hermanita, ya que cuando los médicos le preguntaron el motivo por el cual lo había hecho él respondió como un verdadero héroe, asegurando: “Sentía que si alguien tenía que morir debía ser yo".
Además de contar esta conmovedora historia la mujer pidió a sus seguidores compartir el mensaje, para así conseguir un mensaje de aliento para el pequeño de parte de sus héroes favoritos, pues él es fanático de las películas de Marvel.
La publicación de la mujer alcanzó gran popularidad y su petición pronto se hizo realidad, pues dos artistas que interpretan a los superhéroes favoritos del pequeño le enviaron un mensaje.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
Chris Evans, quien interpreta a Capitán América, al enterarse de inmediato se contactó con la familia y le envió un mensaje al niño héroe, “Hola Bridger, quiero ser la siguiente persona en decirte que eres un héroe. Fuiste muy valiente, tu hermana tiene suerte de tenerte como hermano mayor. Necesitamos más gente como tu" le indicó el actor a través de un video viral.
Eso no fue todo, pues días después nuevas noticias llegaron para este pequeño héroe, pues Tom Holland, quien interpreta a Spider-Man, también saludó y felicitó al pequeño por su valentía, aunque él decidió hacerlo a través de una videollamada.
Cuando el actor se enteró que el héroe favorito de Bridget era Spider-Man, lo invitó a la grabación de la tercera película, volviendo así realidad los sueños del pequeño héroe, que estuvo dispuesto a arriesgar su vida para salvar a su hermanita.
