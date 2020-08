Mamá oso regaña a su bebé por andar de chismoso en la casa de una familia.

https://youtu.be/XSQPEHS0pzYWe had some visitors last night. We woke up to their pool party, bird seed snacking, and ~12 foot deck climbing. I think the cub wanted to come inside to hang out, but his momma wasn't in the mood to deal with his mischievousness at 4am. I thought the momma would come from around the walkway to find him, I never thought she'd scale our front deck. �� Lil' cub popped the girls' blowup pool and they didn't even bother to clean up their mess on their way out. Guess I should have gotten the fire pit going for them if I were a good host? �� Happy Monday. ❤️��Mom's reaction in my head played out as "Let's go, I have told you a hundred times not to bother people while we're raiding their house for goodies. We have to be silent. I've told you this. Why can't you seem to listen? I had to climb 12 feet up a pole to rescue your little butt. Get off their deck now." ��https://youtu.be/XSQPEHS0pzY