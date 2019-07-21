Maggie es la perrita que sobrevivió a 17 balazos y ahora es "influencer" y mascota de terapia (VIRAL)
Increíblemente una perrita de 5 años de edad sobrevivió a 17 heridas de bala y ahora se es una gran influencer en instagram.
Con tan solo 5 años de eda Maggie es una perrita que fue rescatada ya que fue abandonada con 17 heridas de bala, la mandíbula rota y la oreja cortada. Y si eso no era mucho, por increíble que parezca también estaba embarazada y ciega. Pero a pesar de su difícil vida, salió adelante y pudo recuperarse e iniciar una nueva etapa como perro de terapia e influencer en Instagram.
“I may not have eyes but I still look good in sunglasses!” -Maggie #bemoremaggie • • • Summer is here and Maggie is looking like a PAW-some pup! Do you know anyone who is as cool as Miss Maggie Moo? Tag them in the comments if you do.. and tag yourself because I already know your cool if you follow Maggie! �� • • • #dogsofbark #tougueouttuesday #tot #mustlovedogs #dogsoninstagram #ilovedogs #dogmom #spoileddog #mutts #shepherdmix #whitegermanshepherd #shepherhusky #labradorcross #dailywoof #sendadogphoto #outdoordogs #dogsofsummer #dogdaysofsummer #rufflife #pupsofinsta #blinddogs #disabledpets
Tiempo después de conocer su historia, Kasey Carlin decidió adoptarla. Organizó un crowdfunding para poder transportarla desde el Líbano al Reino Unido. Después de seis largos y duros meses, lo consiguió gracias a la ayuda de la organización Wild At Heart Foundation.
Hasta el día de hoy, Maggie vive junto a su dueña Kasey y otra gran perrita. Se convirtió en una inspiración para los amantes de los animales a través de su cuenta de Instagram, donde acumula ya más de 100 mil seguidores y además visita centros de atención, hospitales y universidades como parte de su trabajo como perro de terapia.
“Guess what....I am now a registered therapy dog!! Do you think I’ll be able to make people happy?” -Maggie #bemoremaggie #bemoredog • • • As many of you know.. Maggie has a heart that loves unconditionally!Her spirit is infectious! She has a has a big personality. And she has and aurora that is so calming. Her story catches the hearts of many and reminds us all of our inner strength. Since the first time I met Maggie I knew she would make a great therapy dog if she wanted to be. Thankfully we found a charity that not only uses the healing power of dogs but also teaches the importance of animal welfare. Yesterday me and Maggie went to meet with her assessor, @maherandhounddogtraining she flaunted her stuff and gave it her best go and she PASSED. Maggie is now a registered therapy dog with @underdog_international . She and I will speak to schools and work hands on with youngsters. I know what happened to Maggie was horrendous but if her story can educate and inspire others to do good then at least we can do our part to make this world a little brighter. • • • #therapydog #therapydogsrock #therapydogsofinstagram #therapydoglife #dogtherapy #gooddoggos #dogisgood #gooddoggie #gooddoggo #rescuedogs #rescuedogsarethebestdogs #rescuedogsofinsta #rescuedoglife #rescuedoglove #dogslove #lovedogs #doglover #blinddog #dogsofinstagram #dogsoflondon #rescuedogstory #disableddogsofinstagram #dogsaretherapy #dogsaremytherapy
“Sé que lo que le pasó a Maggie fue horrible, pero si su historia puede educar e inspirar a otros a hacer el bien, al menos podemos hacer nuestra parte para hacer que este mundo sea un poco más brillante”, destacó Kasey Carlin a través de la cuenta de Maggie su mascota
“Thank you for being my friend!!” -Maggie #bemoremaggie • • • Well I am so amazed and grateful to all of Maggie’s friends. 10 months ago I took on Maggie as a foster. I heard her horrific story of abuse said I would help fix her up so she could find her forever family. Of course I met Maggie at the airport and instantly fell in love! A month later it was official and Mishka and I adopted her. I started this Instagram as a digital photo album and am constantly amazed and humbled to find that so many love Maggie as much as I do. While we do get the occasional nasty comment (I know those are the minority) I’m so grateful to have found such a loving and supportive community. I’m so grateful that we can share her journey with you. I’m grateful that you tolerate my goofy posts and terrible grammar! Mostly I’m so grateful that Maggie is a happy and healthy dog, that she is safe and that I have the privilege of snuggling up to her in bed each night. Mags was given a chance to live and she grabbed it! She could have quit so many times, been PTS so many times... but her loving heart and some truly amazing people gave her the chance she deserved! #bemoremaggie • • • (Thank you to her auntie and uncle, for getting us these incredible balloons! ��) • • • #rescuedog #rescueddogsrock #rescuedogs #rescued #rescuedogsofinstagram #rescuedogsrule #rescuedogsofig #rescuedogsofinsta #rescuedontbuy #rescuedogmom #rescuedogsarethebestdogs #rescuedoglove #rescuedoglife #myrescuedog #rescueddog #rescueddogs #rescueddogsofinstagram #rescueddogsrock #rescueddogsarethebest
Kasey Carlin asegura que a pesar de todo lo feo y desagradable que paso Maggie es una perra normal. “Ella debe haber vivido una situación agónica con todo lo que ha pasado, pero nunca lastimó a nadie y es muy cariñosa”, asegura al periódico The Argus. Además, a través de su cuenta de Instagram aprovecha para promover la adopción de animales abandonados.
