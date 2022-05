Hombre defiende su matrimonio con el holograma de Hatsune Miku

My name is Akihiko Kondo. My job is a civil servant. I married Hatsune Miku, who lives in my house.

About 15 years ago, I was bullied at work and took a leave of absence, but thanks to her I was able to return to work. She saved me.

I love Hatsune Miku. I am very happy. pic.twitter.com/5RHyBIe0yg