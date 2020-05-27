Foto en Instagram se hace VIRAL por que dicen que él es muy guapo para ella

Los trolls de Instagram dicen que su esposo es demasiado guapo para ella. Jenna Kutcher publicó una foto en dicha red social con el “Sr. six pack”: en ella pasean por una playa en Hawai, esta adorable imágen la tomó la fotógrafa de bodas Lindsey Roman, en donde podemos observar a la pareja casada inclinándose para compartir un beso.

La foto que se hace viral en Instagram por una pareja

La presentadora de podcast 'Goal Digger' de 29 años ha tocado una fibra positiva con sus fanáticos debido al mensaje que adjuntó a la foto, es por eso que se hizo viral en esa red social. Kutcher comienza explicando un intercambio que ocurrió un mes antes después de publicar una foto de ella y su esposo Drew, un entrenador de salud de 31 años que conoció en la universidad.

"Alguien una vez se metió en mis DM y me dijo que no podía creer que hubiera logrado conseguir a un tipo tan guapo como @kickingitwithkutch". Seré sincera porque me sorprendió", escribe Kutcher en el pie de foto de Instagram.

“Parte de mi inseguridad con mi cuerpo se debe a que me casé con el Sr. 6-Pack. ¿Por qué debería yo, una chica con curvas conseguirlo? Ella dice que se siente indignada ya que se le vienen pensamientos malos a su cabeza por no ser delgada.

En el pie de foto, Kutcher continúa describiendo cómo su esposo abraza cada curva, cada hoyuelo, libra y espinilla durante los últimos diez años. También dice que sí mis muslos se besan, sus brazos son grandes y su trasero está lleno de baches, en conclusíon hay mas de ella para él y que eligió al hombre adecuado para manejar todo eso.

Sus admiradores de Instagram adoraron el dulce sentimiento y dejaron comentarios alentadores en la publicación ahora viral, diciéndole a Kutcher "no escuchen a los que odian" y que simplemente es gente envidiosa.

Kutcher, quien dijo que ha tenido problemas con los alimentos en el pasado, y que ahora se siente mucho mejor en ver las respuestas que la foto está reuniendo y espera seguir inspirando a las mujeres a amar sus cuerpos.

Te puede interesar: VIDEO VIRAL: Cuando terminas con tu pareja y se pelean por la custodia del perro

"Quiero dar un ejemplo para que las mujeres esperen al hombre que te ve y te ama a ti y a tus defectos y te acepta", dice Kutcher. Su esposo ha caminado con ella en cada viaje por el que ha pasado su cuerpo y la ha amado igual sin importar el tamaño que tenga.