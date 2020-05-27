Foto en Instagram se hace VIRAL por que dicen que él es muy guapo para ella
Las hermosas curvas de ella le responden al "six pack" de él, la foto de Instagram se hizo viral ya que mucha gente les tiraba hate en dicha red social.
Los trolls de Instagram dicen que su esposo es demasiado guapo para ella. Jenna Kutcher publicó una foto en dicha red social con el “Sr. six pack”: en ella pasean por una playa en Hawai, esta adorable imágen la tomó la fotógrafa de bodas Lindsey Roman, en donde podemos observar a la pareja casada inclinándose para compartir un beso.
La foto que se hace viral en Instagram por una pareja
Someone once slid into my DMs and told me they couldn’t believe I had managed to land a guy as good looking as @kickingitwithkutch. I’ll be honest that I was taken aback. ✨ Part of my insecurity with my body has stemmed around being married to Mr. 6-Pack himself. Why should I, a curvy girl get him? I feel unworthy and when I write narratives in my head that because I am not thin, I don’t deserve him. ���� This man has embraced every curve, every dimple, pound and pimple for the last ten years and has always me reminded me that I’m beautiful even when my inner dialogue doesn’t match. ���� So yes, my thighs kiss, my arms are big, and my bum is bumpy but there is just more of me for him to love and I chose the man that could handle alllll that (and so much more!) ✨ I am so much more than my body, so is he, and so are you. Double tap if true love doesn’t see size. Photo by: @mrslindseyroman
La presentadora de podcast 'Goal Digger' de 29 años ha tocado una fibra positiva con sus fanáticos debido al mensaje que adjuntó a la foto, es por eso que se hizo viral en esa red social. Kutcher comienza explicando un intercambio que ocurrió un mes antes después de publicar una foto de ella y su esposo Drew, un entrenador de salud de 31 años que conoció en la universidad.
"Alguien una vez se metió en mis DM y me dijo que no podía creer que hubiera logrado conseguir a un tipo tan guapo como @kickingitwithkutch". Seré sincera porque me sorprendió", escribe Kutcher en el pie de foto de Instagram.
“Parte de mi inseguridad con mi cuerpo se debe a que me casé con el Sr. 6-Pack. ¿Por qué debería yo, una chica con curvas conseguirlo? Ella dice que se siente indignada ya que se le vienen pensamientos malos a su cabeza por no ser delgada.
Find the one you wanna tackle on the beach. We’re more pancakes on the couch while watching “This is Us” than going out kind of people. �� We’re more adventures over things and less is really more kinda people. We’re fans of wine tastings that happen on the couch and church on Sunday mornings. �� We let our dogs sleep under the covers and we list three things we’re thankful for every night before falling asleep. ���� We’re small town folks with big dreams. We’re going places together and we’re still getting sand out of unmentionable places while we settle back into our little Midwest life. �� We are wildly filled with gratitude and excited for what’s to come. And yes, I love @kickingitwithkutch! (Have you seen how cute he is?) ���� What’s the number one thing you look for in finding your partner in crime? Photo by: @mrslindseyroman
En el pie de foto, Kutcher continúa describiendo cómo su esposo abraza cada curva, cada hoyuelo, libra y espinilla durante los últimos diez años. También dice que sí mis muslos se besan, sus brazos son grandes y su trasero está lleno de baches, en conclusíon hay mas de ella para él y que eligió al hombre adecuado para manejar todo eso.
Sus admiradores de Instagram adoraron el dulce sentimiento y dejaron comentarios alentadores en la publicación ahora viral, diciéndole a Kutcher "no escuchen a los que odian" y que simplemente es gente envidiosa.
Kutcher, quien dijo que ha tenido problemas con los alimentos en el pasado, y que ahora se siente mucho mejor en ver las respuestas que la foto está reuniendo y espera seguir inspirando a las mujeres a amar sus cuerpos.
He looked in his rear view mirror and caught my eye as we drove to the shoot. “Business or pleasure?” I smiled, paused and responded, “Both.” I laughed. I told him I was modeling today and I still giggle when I say that because as a small town Minnesota girl that’s 31 years old and a size 12 mama, it’s still surreal that I get to do this. I assured him I wasn’t a real model, just an average girl called to show up REAL and told him I had my own business and he asked if it was a modeling business, I responded, “My business is in ROLE modeling.” Boom. I want the girl in the small town to know she doesn’t have to have small dreams. I want the woman with curves to know she can be on a billboard in Times Square. I want the moms to know they can mother and pursue their career. I want the entrepreneur to know that busy isn’t a badge of honor. I want girls to see themselves in mainstream media. I want women to know that absolutely anything is possible. It’s not too late, you’re not too old or too big or too much, you are enough. And when you show up owning your enoughness, you give others permission to do the same. That, Ed from Pittsburgh, is my business. My heart is so full after a day with my @aerie fam. So, so thankful that this is the “work” I get to do. Who is YOUR biggest role model? Tag them below! ����#aeriereal
"Quiero dar un ejemplo para que las mujeres esperen al hombre que te ve y te ama a ti y a tus defectos y te acepta", dice Kutcher. Su esposo ha caminado con ella en cada viaje por el que ha pasado su cuerpo y la ha amado igual sin importar el tamaño que tenga.
