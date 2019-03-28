Secciones
Famosa estrella de Hollywood se convirtió en guía de turistas
Se trata de Keanu Reeves, quien fue elemento valioso y sirvió como guía de turistas en un avión que aterrizó inesperadamente debido a fallas técnicas.

En medio de las personas que iban a bordo de un avión, Keanu Reeves figura masculina muy famosa en Hollywood brindó apoyo a las personas que se encontraban ahí, esto tras aterrizar en un lugar que no conocían.

A demás, los entretuvo para que no se desesperaran mucho en el avión; así que decidió leer para su público parte de recuentos sobre las atracciones de Bakersfield; del mismo modo compartió con las personas un poco de la música que tenía en su teléfono celular.

Algunos pasajeros compartieron parte de la experiencia en redes sociales y viralizaron la generosidad y solidaridad del actor, agradeciendo sus dichasatenciones.

