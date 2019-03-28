Famosa estrella de Hollywood se convirtió en guía de turistas
Se trata de Keanu Reeves, quien fue elemento valioso y sirvió como guía de turistas en un avión que aterrizó inesperadamente debido a fallas técnicas.
Se trata de Keanu Reeves, quien fue elemento valioso y sirvió como guía de turistas en un avión que aterrizó inesperadamente debido a fallas técnicas.
That time when your flight out from #GDC almost crashes and you have to emergency land in a remote airport but at least Keanu Reeves is having as bad a day as you are. pic.twitter.com/XSPa1wlNuO— Amir Blum (Unboxed) (@CheesyJedi) 24 de marzo de 2019
En medio de las personas que iban a bordo de un avión, Keanu Reeves figura masculina muy famosa en Hollywood brindó apoyo a las personas que se encontraban ahí, esto tras aterrizar en un lugar que no conocían.
keanu got stranded somewhere in california and had to take a bus instead of a plane and some guy filmed the entire experience and i am BEGGING yall to watch this pic.twitter.com/I1TmLOEYiK— ᴄ ᴀ ᴛ (@keanusgf) 24 de marzo de 2019
A demás, los entretuvo para que no se desesperaran mucho en el avión; así que decidió leer para su público parte de recuentos sobre las atracciones de Bakersfield; del mismo modo compartió con las personas un poco de la música que tenía en su teléfono celular.
Hey everyone- There’s been a lot of attention about a recent story I posted about an “adventure“ on a minibus with one of the great humanitarians (and fav actors) of our time. I don’t have anything to add other than that all the passengers were incredibly kind and lovely people, including the folks who took care of us in Bakersfield, CA. Perhaps though, with all this attention we can do some good. In the spirit of what a generous person Mr. Reeves is here are a few charities that you might consider donating to (if you don’t already). If you do have copies of the video (news outlets:), please attach links to these charities alongside them. Maybe we do a little good. �� I posted links to charities in stories so you can easily click to each of these. �������� Song: It’s Such a Pretty World Today / Wynn Stewart #itssuchaprettyworldtoday www.sickkidsfoundation.com www.standuptocancer.org www.scorefund.org www.wildlifewaystation.org www.coachart.org/get-involved www.coachart.org www.stjude.org www.cityofhope.org/giving
Algunos pasajeros compartieron parte de la experiencia en redes sociales y viralizaron la generosidad y solidaridad del actor, agradeciendo sus dichasatenciones.
Comentarios