Cornelius Cornbread, el elegante gato que conquistó Instagram con sus cejas
Un gato llamado Cornelius Cornbread, ha conquistado Instagram debido a una peculiar característica que lo distingue de los otros felinos: un par de cejas blancas.
Pese a la creencia y superstición de que los gatos negros son de mala suerte, un gato en llamado Cornelius Cornbread es un felino de 4 años de Nashville, Tenessee, Estados Unidos, que se hizo popular en Instagram por sus peculiares cejas.
Resulta que este simpático y elegante gato tiene por cejas unas manchas blancas en la frente que lo distinguen por encima de los demás felinos en Instagram, y gracias a ello, junto a tiernos moños que le pone su dueña, Cornelius tomó por asalto las redes sociales.
Cornelius Cornbread ha conquistado internet por su sofisticado aspecto. Y acorde a su dueña, Karen Mellette, Cornelius ha tenido estas “cejas” desde que era un gatito, debido a la falta de pelo en el área entre las orejas y los ojos.
Gato conquista Instagram por sus cejas blancas
Actualmente, este gato Bombay tiene una cuenta de Instagram con más de 6,900 seguidores, ya que sus fanáticos dicen que “muchos humanos pagarían por cejas como las suyas”. Y es que su principal característica junto a su mirada atrevida, lo hace parecer como todo un caballero clásico.
No se puede hablar de este gato sin mencionar que en sus mejores fotografías siempre luce una corbata de moño que lo hacen todavía más adorable ante los ojos de sus seguidores, quienes están al pendiente de las próximas publicaciones en su cuenta.
It’s #tueslay, �� my brows are on FLEEK and I am NOT showin’ my tongue! It’s a #NTOT kind of day for this here southern gentlecat. �� ❇️ Now, where was I ... �� I just had myself a WILD case of the zoomies because today I’ve been celebrating �� two birthdays with my good friends Memphis @20pawsdaily and Cappy @the_captastic_cappy Happy Birthday, Memphis and Cappy �� Anyhoo, Happy No Tongue Out Tuesday, y’all. �� �� If you haven’t seen my football video yet from Saturday, what are you waiting for? It was a gold medal winning pawformance! �� I LOAF ya, Cornelius Cornbread ���� ��Cofounder of the most exclusive Feature Site in the World @pawshcatclub �� #pawshcatclub �� Stop by @pawshcatclub to welcome our newest member to the club — Kiggy @kiggycat #allcatphotos300 #felinesofinstagram #bestmeowdels #meowdel_feature #topmeowdel #catstagramcat #bombaycat #meowdaily #Magnificent_meowdels #kittygram #kittycatlove #bestpawtycrew #cat_delight #fantasticfurballs #refinedfeline #featurecatmeows #coi #club_of_cats #balousandfriends #themeowdaily #black_cat_crew #felinelove #instakitties #beautifulcatsofinstagram #meowbeauties #dailycat #blackcatsclub
Además de conquistar a extraños en internet, Cornelius ha traído mucha felicidad a la familia de Karen, quien dice que en el momento en que lo encontró, ella estaba devastada por la pérdida de su otro gato, que estaba herido y descapacitado.
I hope nopawdy fainted. �� Here I am lookin’ real stunning in this here���� bow tie! ��❤️���� I was watchin’ Hoodad put up the tree! So far all we got are lights. �� ��Will you have a decorated tree this year? This is Sassy and Polly Patches’ first Christmas so it should be fun!! ⬅️ SWIPE ❤️ We got this adorable Christmas Card from the Beautiful Mira and Lani, @thisis_carola and the CUTEST stickers too, all the way from Germany!! Thanks for making us feel so special. ❤️������������❤️ We luvs ya!! ��We are so thankful and honored to be a part of this COI tradition. More to come ... Our Meowmy is slow as molasses. ������ �� Please DM us your account email �� if you would like a Christmas e-card from us. ❤️����❤️����❤️���� ��Luvs and hugs, Cornelius Cornbread ��Cofounder of: @pawshcatclub ��#pawshcatclub ��Pawtners in Fun: @20pawsdaily @parker_the_californian_cat @cat_privilege @furrytalesofgracieandzara @nelson_and_lillabet @the_captastic_cappy @krazykershaw @atticusthebkindcatstruts ��Duke’s Bestie: @tukihavaapso #blackcatslover #kittycatlove #meowdeling #themeowdaily #blackcatlove #Cat_delight #catfeaturefriends #thecatcrowd #meowfeature #catstagramcat #blackcatsrock #raw_cats_ #catscollective #Black_cat_crew #blackcatstellall #fantasticfurballs #blackcatsarebeautiful #blackkitty #catsarelife #blackcatlover #cattasticworld #blackcatfeatures #blackcatsarebeautiful #blackcatsruletheworld #kittylookbook #topmeowdels #bombaycatlove #meowstagram #insta_catshots @thecatcrowd @cat_delight
Posteriormente, el esposo de Karen encontró una camada de gatitos Bombay y dos de ellos se parecían mucho a su gato anterior, llamado Inky. Los felinos bebés fueron nombrados “Cornbread, Beans, y Coleslaw”.
Dark and mysterious . . . that's me. Happy Black Cat Awareness Month. �� Also, I loaf each and every one of you so much! I honestly LOAF you!! �� Why? Keep reading. ���� �� I wanna give a big thank you for voting me BEST LOAF in the Cosmo Cat Awards 2019! #cosmocatawards2019 ⬅️{SWIPE} �� Bea already helped me thank everyone on her post that night, but I wanted to purrsonally thank each and every one of you. All I can say is, WOW! Y'all knocked me off my paws. I was absolutely meowless which, lemme tell ya does not happen very often. I apawciate ya'll more than you know and my heart is still smiling. Happy Birthday to my meowdeling pawtner @instavankinnie ���� Go give her some birthday love. �� The winner of Duke’s Halloween Bow Tie Giveaway sponsored by @roxxisk9couture and my copawtner @krazykershaw is @slimkittyandfuriends_007 Congratulations! �� Love it? Share it. ❤️�� ��Luvs and hugs, Cornelius Cornbread �� Don’t Miss A Post: Follow Me #corneliuscornbread ��Cofounder of THE most exclusive feature site of ALL TIME!: @pawshcatclub �� #pawshcatclub ��Pawtners in Fun: @itsmekevin_thecat @20pawsdaily @furrygambit @parker_the_californian_cat @salemmtl2015 @oliver_ac_twist @cat_privilege @ohmrbiscuits @furrytalesofgracieandzara #catmom #instacats #topcatsclub #cattasticworld #bombaycatlove #bestcat #coolcatsfeatures #blackcatslover #kittycatlove #refinedfeline #blackkitty #topcatsclub #cat_features_daily #themeowdaily #coicommunity #bestcatsinsta #igcatclub #cutecatskittens #cutecatshow #daily_kitty_cat #funnymeowdels #bombaycatlove #catfeaturefriends #blackcatsoninstagram #blackcat #blackcatawarenessmonth
Karen se dirigió hacia Beans porque se veía muy dulce y parecía ser justo lo que necesitaban para sanar sus corazones, pero cuando se acercaron, Beans se escondió debajo de un mueble. Por su parte, Cornbread se acercó a Karen y se dejó abrazar, eso selló el trato y se convirtieron en amigos desde entonces.
