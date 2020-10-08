Así se ve Joan MacDonald, la influencer fitness de 74 años durante la cuarentena
Conoce a Joan MacDonald, la influencer de fitness originaria de Canadá con 74 años de edad que se mantiene activa aún en cuarentena.
A sus 74, Joan MacDonald es la prueba viviente de que la edad es sólo un número, esto porque la mujer de edad avanzada se ha convertido en una inspiración para miles de personas y se encuentra realmente dedicada a convertirse en una influencer del fitness en redes sociales.
Presión arterial alta, colesterol alto y reflujo ácido eran algunos de los síntomas que sufría la actual influencer de fitness cuando tenía 70 años. Derivado de estos problemas de salud originados por la falta de actividad física así como una mala dieta, los médicos aconsejaron que realizara significativos cambios en su estilo de vida.
Por esta razón, Joan compartió la noticia con su hija, Michelle, que actualmente se desempeña como entrenadora personal profesional. Así, su hija le ayudó a desarrollar un estilo de vida mucho más saludable centrándose en diferentes ejercicios como el yoga y el levantamiento de pesas, así como también una alimentación y nutrición totalmente saludable.
Así luce la influencer fitness de 74 años en la cuarentena
La mujer de 74 años rápidamente se convirtió en una influencer de fitness con más de 900,000 seguidores en Instagram que siguen su proceso de transformación. Joan ha perdido unos 30 kilos de peso y se encuentra más en forma, más sana y más fuerte que nunca.
Caption this! ���� My daughter and I are both in love with these new protein rich snacks by @womensbest : Protein Bites ❤️ They come in two amazing flavors, chocolate and coconut. They remind me of a truffle, and a serving of three has 11 grams of protein, 10 grams of carbs and 4-5 grams of fat. �� i like to pair them with my afternoon protein fluff for a complete meal. —-/ They are now available in the USA at @vitaminshoppe ! Free shipping if you order through the Vitamin shop and you can pick them up at the store. Thank me later! ���� —
Incluso, después de la cuarentena, Joan se ha mantenido activa en su cuenta de Instagram donde de vez en cuando publica las comparaciones antes/después que muestran su asombrosa transformación. “No puedes retroceder el reloj pero puedes darle cuerda de nuevo”, es la descripción que se lee en su perfil de esta red social.
Believe that you can be anything you want to be, no matter what you’ve been through or what your starting point is. ���� Dream big. Ignore the naysayers. Do the scary things that challenge you. Go for it! That’s my big thought for the day as I tackle some of the biggest challenges I’ve ever faced. �� I hope you all have a marvelous rest of 2020, and that you never give up on yourselves. With love, Joan ❤️
Hace un par de meses incluso hablamos de esta influencer fitness que, con su ejemplo de vida, busca animar a cualquier persona que se encuentra pasando por su punto de inflexión en la vida a no dudar. “No dejen que el miedo los detenga. Está bien tener miedo y hacerlo de todos modos”, señala la mujer de 74 años.
Let’s talk about progress! �� Sometimes we get so fixated on where we want to be VS where we are not, that our eagerness actually sabotages our progress. What do I mean by that? I mean that body transformation, especially BIG transformation like mine, is going to be a very long, slow process. If I woke up every day expecting to see big changes, I would be one very disappointed lady. I can’t say it enough, focus on doing the best you can with the day right in front of you, and the future will naturally take care of itself. On the picture on the left, I was already down close to 20 lbs and I was so happy that I’d made it that far! This was real progress for me, and already beyond my wildest dreams. I was already starting to fall back in love with myself and to trust myself more, that I was capable to do the right thing and take the best care of myself. Fast forward to the photo on the right, and I have that exact same attitude of just doing the best I can with each day and letting the future take care of itself. I am doing the same things as the girl on the left: training with weights 4-5 x week, doing my cardio, measuring and planning my food, checking in with my coach regularly to make sure I’m on track. By focusing on your day-to-day habits, they become so polished and smooth that success is guaranteed. And when you finally arrive at that big transformation, you will find that the habits you gained are what it’s really all about anyway. I hope you understand what I’m trying to explain. Love yourself each stage of the journey, fall in love with your habits, focus on the day right in front of you, and success will take care of itself . With love Joan ����
Te puede interesar: VIRAL: Joan MacDonald, la influencer fitness de 73 años es ¡sorprendente!
De igual manera, la influencer sugiere a sus seguidores en su cuenta: “Busquen apoyo, dense una recompensa por sus pequeños triunfos y concéntrense en sus rutinas diarias, no en lo lejos que tienen que llegar”.
Comentarios