Así reacciona un joven al saber que fue aceptado en ¡20 universidades!

MUST SEE VIDEO! This is what it looks like when a hard working, 3rd Ward student gets accepted to his dream college. BTW... he was accepted to 20! Including 4 #IvyLeagues. Story coming up @ 10 on #KHOU11 #DREAMS #Houston #Harvard #Princeton #Yale #FeelGood pic.twitter.com/Lz5kY3G1CO

— Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) 30 de marzo de 2018