8 imágenes virales que los maestros quieren que el mundo vea
8 Imágenes de aprendizaje en persona que todo maestro desea que el mundo pueda ver en la nueva normalidad tras el Covid-19.
Hay un gran debate sobre las escuelas que están ocurriendo ahora mismo en los Estados Unidos. Los padres, los niños y los maestros se preguntan cuándo abrir, cómo abrir y si deberían abrir en primer lugar.
¿Los alumnos deberían regresar al aula?
La semana pasada, un distrito escolar de Georgia tuvo que poner en cuarentena a 900 personas después de reabrir este mes.
Pero eso no ha impedido que los distritos de todo el país sigan adelante con sus planes de reapertura. Los maestros están preparando sus aulas lo mejor que pueden.
Imágenes que los maestros quieren que veas
1. Hay barreras frente a los escritorios:
This is the one of the barriers against COVID-19 that the University of Georgia set up. pic.twitter.com/34MCpJEwGo— colette arrand (@colettearrand) August 6, 2020
2. Aulas con este aspecto:
Quite possibly the saddest thing I've ever seen in my classroom. This is not how I teach. This is not a room that says "welcome, let's have fun learning!" This is not going be easy. pic.twitter.com/EHvxP6mZtx— Carolyn Wagner, MJE (@LZwags) August 10, 2020
3. Grandes piezas de plexiglás suspendidas del techo:
As president of a school board in Orange County, CA, I bought $85,000 worth of plexiglass for our 9,000 students to sit behind, and masks for all. That’s if we can get off the watch list of Governor @GavinNewsom . It’s tough out here in OC! Here’s a classroom set up. You like ? pic.twitter.com/QEHpZtmzlm— Gina Clayton-Tarvin (@gclaytontarvin) August 10, 2020
4. Maestros confinados a "La Zona Azul":
My friend's classroom in a neighboring county returning face to face:— Aaron Avera (@AaronAvera) August 3, 2020
28 desks. 2.5- 3ft spacing. Blue zone for the teacher only. Masks optional. pic.twitter.com/rpSUbrnJFS
5. Aulas de solo seis pupitres:
One of my classrooms can only hold 6 desks while social distancing.— Just keep swimming! Just keep swimming! (@kniggej) August 4, 2020
How in the world can parents willingly with full conscience and “of sound mind” think this is safe for your children.
This classroom typically has 20-25 students in it.
My daughter will be �� distance learnin pic.twitter.com/GkkUMBHnHE
6. Barreras frente a escritorios y bolsas de basura que cubren las fuentes de agua:
First look at my classroom since March 6, 2020. It’s like it was frozen in time. Now there are these obtrusive black barriers on some of the desks and that is the only change I see with the exception of the water fountain covered up with a black garbage bag. #livesoverlessons pic.twitter.com/qQAiyqgDSh— Florida gal (@kelkenney0427) August 12, 2020
7. Cinta de advertencia de la policía frente al escritorio del maestro:
All set up and organised for the pupils returning tomorrow. Can’t wait to get back into the classroom and do some teaching again ������ #backtoschool #BackToSchool2020 pic.twitter.com/93s4POAFIe— Miss O’Hare ����♀️�� (@MissCOHare) August 11, 2020
8. Profesores comprando sus propias mascarillas:
This is 2020. I ordered face shields to wear with my multi-layered masks at school. It pains me to say that I don’t trust the quality of the PPE that will be supplied by my underfunded urban public school district. I don’t feel safe as a teacher. pic.twitter.com/PHRtwTjCAE— Caitlin McCarthy (@CaitlinMcWriter) July 30, 2020
Tal vez te interese.- Profesor lleva televisiones a sus alumnos para tomar clases durante pandemia
¿Crees que las clases deberían reactivarse? Deja tu opinión aquí abajo en los comentarios.
Comentarios