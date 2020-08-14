Secciones
8 imágenes virales que los maestros quieren que el mundo vea

8 Imágenes de aprendizaje en persona que todo maestro desea que el mundo pueda ver en la nueva normalidad tras el Covid-19.

por LaVerdad

Hay un gran debate sobre las escuelas que están ocurriendo ahora mismo en los Estados Unidos. Los padres, los niños y los maestros se preguntan cuándo abrir, cómo abrir y si deberían abrir en primer lugar.

¿Los alumnos deberían regresar al aula?

La semana pasada, un distrito escolar de Georgia tuvo que poner en cuarentena a 900 personas después de reabrir este mes.

Pero eso no ha impedido que los distritos de todo el país sigan adelante con sus planes de reapertura. Los maestros están preparando sus aulas lo mejor que pueden.

Imágenes que los maestros quieren que veas

1. Hay barreras frente a los escritorios:

2. Aulas con este aspecto:

3. Grandes piezas de plexiglás suspendidas del techo:

4. Maestros confinados a "La Zona Azul":

5. Aulas de solo seis pupitres:

6. Barreras frente a escritorios y bolsas de basura que cubren las fuentes de agua:

7. Cinta de advertencia de la policía frente al escritorio del maestro:

8. Profesores comprando sus propias mascarillas:

¿Crees que las clases deberían reactivarse? Deja tu opinión aquí abajo en los comentarios.

