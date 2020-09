Todos los detalles sobre los anuncios más importantes de la Nintendo Direct Mini

Embark on a wonderous adventure in this new game from legendary creators Yuji Naka & Naoto Ohshima! Don over 80 costumes and wield a variety of abilities across 12 dreamlike stages. #BalanWonderworld makes its grand entrance on #NintendoSwitch, March 26, 2021. @balanwworld pic.twitter.com/WcKRpXka3w