The Game Awards 2021: Nominados a mejor juego del año y más

Se han revelado los nominados para The Game Awards 2021, con Deathloop y Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart entre los favoritos con múltiples nominaciones, por eso en La Verdad Noticias te presentamos quiénes son sus rivales y nominados a mejor juego del año.

Después de que la celebración se llevara a cabo virtualmente el año pasado en medio de la pandemia Covid-19 de 2020, los Game Awards regresarán para una ceremonia en vivo en el Microsoft Theatre en el centro de Los Ángeles.

Los The Game Awards 2021 se transmitirán una vez más como una transmisión en vivo de 4K UHD global gratuita para los fanáticos de todo el mundo en más de 40 plataformas globales de video, redes sociales y juegos, pero la celebración también contará con la presencia del público.

Nominados a los The Game Awards 2021

La lista de nominados salió este 16 de noviembre

Arkane Studios y Bethesda's Deathloop lideran el grupo con un total de nueve nominaciones, incluidas las de las categorías de el Juego del año, Mejor interpretación y Mejor acción. Estos son todas las nominaciones:

The Game Awards 2021: Mejor juego del año [GOTY]

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

The Game Awards 2021: Mejor dirección de juego

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

The Game Awards 2021: Mejor juego en constante evolución

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

Final Fantasy XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

The Game Awards 2021: Mejor indie

12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna Interactive)

Death's Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)

Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital)

The Game Awards 2021: Mejor debut indie

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury)

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)

The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)

Valheim (Iron Gate/Coffee Stain)

The Game Awards 2021: Mejor narrativa

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

The Game Awards 2021: Mejor dirección de arte

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)

The Game Awards 2021: Mejor banda sonora / música

Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, Composers)

Deathloop (Tom Salta, Composer)

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, Composer)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques, Composer)

The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams, Composers)

The Game Awards 2021: Mejor diseño de audio

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

The Game Awards 2021: Mejor interpretación

Erika Mori as Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn, Deathloop

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake, Deathloop

The Game Awards 2021: Premio Games for Impact

Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games)

Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)

Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)

Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)

No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)

The Game Awards 2021: Mejor soporte de la comunidad

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Mejor juego para móviles

Fantasian (Mistwalker)

Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)

MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)

Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios/The Pokemon Company)

Mejor juego para realidad virtual

Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)

I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)

Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios)

Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)

Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments)

Mejor juego de acción

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)

Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

Mejor juego de acción y aventura

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Mejor RPG

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)

Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)

Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega)

Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

Mejor juego de lucha

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2/Sega)

Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread/Delightworks)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill)

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)

Mejor juego familiar

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Mario Party Superstars (NDcube/Nintendo)

New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco/The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Nintendo)

WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Mejor juego de carreras

F1 2021 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)

Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft)

Mejor simulador / juego de estrategia

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)

Humankind (Amplitude Studios/Sega)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios)

Mejor multijugador

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Knockout City (Velan Studios/EA)

Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)

New World (Amazon Games)

Valheim (Iron Gate Studio/Coffee Stain)

Premio al juego más esperado

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

Premio en innovación en accesibilidad

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)

Creador de contenidos del año

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

Mejor juego de eSports

Call of Duty (Activision)

CS:GO (Valve)

DOTA2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Mejor deportista de eSports

Chris "Simp" Lehr

Heo "ShowMaker" Su

Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Mejor equipo de eSports

Atlanta FaZe (COD)

DWG KIA (LOL)

Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (DOTA2)

Mejor coach de eSports

Airat "Silent" Gaziev

Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi

James "Crowder" Crowder

Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

Mejor evento de eSports

2021 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

The International 2021

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Fecha de los The Game Awards 2021

El evento contará con la presencia del púbico

La celebración de los The Game Awards 2021 se llevarán a cabo el próximo jueves 9 de diciembre de 19:00 - 22:00 horas del centro de México. El evento reunirá los nombres más importantes de los videojuegos para una celebración espectacular, con premios, estrenos mundiales y anuncios de nuevos juegos, además de actuaciones musicales.

