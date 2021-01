Square Enix anuncia el evento de exhibición en línea de Final Fantasy 14

The #FFXIV Announcement Showcase is soon! ��

Are you ready for it? �� https://t.co/bRLKdN3u19



�� Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m. (PST) / Feb. 6 at 1:30 (GMT)



Be sure to tune in for some exciting details! �� pic.twitter.com/HYA6M35etH