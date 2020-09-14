Secciones
Más de 150 juegos de Xbox en el lanzamiento de Microsoft Project xCloud MAÑANA
Microsoft dijo anteriormente que más de 100 títulos Xbox estarían disponibles el primer día de lanzamiento de Project xCloud este 15 de septiembre

por LaVerdad

El servicio de transmisión de juegos de Microsoft, xCloud (también conocido como "juegos en la nube con Xbox Game Pass Ultimate"), estará disponible en 22 países este martes 15 de septiembre y tendrá más títulos disponibles desde el principio de lo que se había esperado.

Mañana mismo podrás jugar a más de 150 juegos de Xbox en tu teléfono o tableta Android, un salto de los más de 100 títulos que Microsoft dijo anteriormente que xCloud tendría el primer día.

La lista presenta una combinación de videojuegos y títulos exclusivos de Xbox que están disponibles en otros lugares. Incluyen Tell Me Why, Gears 5, Grounded, Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 4, Battletoads, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Untitled Goose Game y Destiny 2. Se agregarán más títulos en el futuro, incluidos los juegos de EA Play a finales de este año. Puedes consultar la lista completa de días de lanzamiento en Xbox Wire.

El servicio admite respaldos en la nube, por lo que puedes continuar un juego que has estado jugando en tu Xbox One o Xbox Series X / S cuando estás en movimiento. También presenta multijugador y juego cruzado con jugadores de PC, si un juego admite el juego cruzado entre esa plataforma y Xbox One.

Los suscriptores de Xbox Game Pass Ultimate pueden acceder a xCloud sin cargo adicional. Game Pass generalmente cuesta $15 dólares/mes, pero los nuevos miembros solo tienen que aportar un dólar durante el primer mes.

Aunque podrás transmitir esos puntajes de juegos en varios dispositivos Android, xCloud no está disponible en iPhone o iPad, al menos por ahora. Apple abrió la puerta la semana pasada para que los servicios de transmisión de juegos se ejecuten en sus teléfonos y tabletas, pero con algunas advertencias importantes. Por el momento, no está claro si empresas como Microsoft realmente llevarán su tecnología de transmisión a los dispositivos de Apple.

xCloud

TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Microsoft decide que xCloud ya no llegará a iOS

Videojuegos disponibles en lanzamiento de Project xCloud

Esta es la lista de juegos confirmados:

  1. A Plague Tale: Innocence
  2. Absolver
  3. Afterparty
  4. Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  5. ARK: Survival Evolved
  6. Astroneer
  7. Batman: Arkham Knight
  8. Battletoads
  9. Battle Chasers: Nightwar
  10. Black Desert
  11. Blair Witch
  12. Bleeding Edge
  13. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  14. Bridge Constructor Portal
  15. Carrion
  16. Children of Morta
  17. ClusterTruck
  18. Crackdown 3: Campaign
  19. Crosscode
  20. Darksiders Genesis
  21. Darksiders III
  22. DayZ
  23. de Blob
  24. Dead by Daylight
  25. Dead Cells
  26. Dead Island Definitive Edition
  27. Death Squared
  28. Deliver us the moon
  29. Demon's Tilt
  30. Descenders
  31. Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken (22 de septiembre)
  32. DiRT 4
  33. Don't Starve
  34. Double Kick Heroes
  35. Drake Hollow
  36. Dungeon of the Endless
  37. Enter The Gungeon
  38. F1 2019
  39. Fallout 76
  40. Farming Simulator 17
  41. Felix the Reaper
  42. Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
  43. For the King
  44. Forager
  45. Forza Horizon 4
  46. Fractured Minds
  47. Frostpunk: Console Edition
  48. Gato Roboto
  49. Gears of War 1: Ultimate Edition
  50. Gears of War 4
  51. Gears of War 5
  52. Goat Simulator
  53. Golf with Your Friends
  54. Grounded
  55. Guacamelee! 2
  56. Halo 5: Guardians
  57. Halo Wars 1: Definitive Edition
  58. Halo Wars 2
  59. Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  60. Halo: Spartan Assault
  61. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  62. Hello Neighbor
  63. Hollow Knight
  64. Hot Shot Racing
  65. Human Fall Flat
  66. Hyperdot
  67. Hypnospace Outlaw
  68. Indivisible
  69. Journey to the Savage Planet
  70. Katana ZERO (Pronto)
  71. Killer Instinct DE
  72. Kona
  73. Levelhead
  74. Lonely Mountains: Downhill
  75. Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
  76. Metro 2033 Redux
  77. Middle Earth: Shadow of War
  78. Minecraft: Dungeons
  79. MINIT
  80. Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
  81. Moonlighter
  82. Mortal Kombat X
  83. Mount & Blade: Warband
  84. Moving Out
  85. Mudrunner
  86. Munchkin: Quacked Quest
  87. Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
  88. My Time At Portia
  89. Neon Abyss
  90. New Super Lucky's Tale
  91. NieR:Automata
  92. Night Call
  93. Night in the Woods (Pronto)
  94. No Man's Sky
  95. Nowhere Prophet
  96. Observation
  97. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  98. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  99. Overcooked! 2
  100. Oxenfree
  101. Pathologic 2
  102. Pikuniku
  103. Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
  104. Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
  105. ReCore: Definitive Edition
  106. Remnant: From the Ashes
  107. Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
  108. Rise & Shine
  109. River City Girls (Pronto)
  110. Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition
  111. Sea Salt
  112. Secret Neighbor
  113. Shadow Warrior 2
  114. Slay the Spire
  115. Sniper Elite 4
  116. Spiritfarer
  117. State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
  118. Stellaris
  119. Stranger Things 3: The Game
  120. Streets of Rage 4
  121. Streets of Rogue
  122. Subnautica
  123. Surviving Mars
  124. Tacoma
  125. Tell Me Why Episode 1 - 3
  126. Terraria
  127. The Bard's Tale IV: Directors Cut
  128. The Bard's Tale Remastered and Resnarkled
  129. The Bard's Tale Trilogy
  130. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
  131. The Elder Scrolls Online
  132. The Gardens Between
  133. The Jackbox Party Pack 4
  134. The Long Dark
  135. The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game
  136. The Messenger
  137. The Outer Worlds
  138. The Surge 2
  139. The Touryst
  140. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  141. The Escapists 2
  142. The Talos Principle
  143. The Turing Test
  144. The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episodios 1 a 5
  145. The Walking Dead: Michonne - Episodios 1 - 3
  146. The Walking Dead: Season Two
  147. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  148. Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
  149. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
  150. Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  151. Touhou Luna Nights
  152. Tracks - The Train Set Game
  153. Trailmakers
  154. Train Sim World 2020
  155. Two Point Hospital
  156. Undermine
  157. Untitled Goose Game
  158. Void Bastards
  159. Wandersong
  160. Warhammer Vermintide 2 (Pronto)
  161. Wasteland Remastered
  162. Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
  163. Wasteland 3
  164. We Happy Few
  165. West of Dead
  166. Wizard of Legend
  167. World War Z
  168. Worms W.M.D
  169. Xeno Crisis
  170. Yakuza 0
  171. Yakuza Kiwami
  172. Yakuza Kiwami 2

