Más de 150 juegos de Xbox en el lanzamiento de Microsoft Project xCloud MAÑANA
Microsoft dijo anteriormente que más de 100 títulos Xbox estarían disponibles el primer día de lanzamiento de Project xCloud este 15 de septiembre
El servicio de transmisión de juegos de Microsoft, xCloud (también conocido como "juegos en la nube con Xbox Game Pass Ultimate"), estará disponible en 22 países este martes 15 de septiembre y tendrá más títulos disponibles desde el principio de lo que se había esperado.
Mañana mismo podrás jugar a más de 150 juegos de Xbox en tu teléfono o tableta Android, un salto de los más de 100 títulos que Microsoft dijo anteriormente que xCloud tendría el primer día.
La lista presenta una combinación de videojuegos y títulos exclusivos de Xbox que están disponibles en otros lugares. Incluyen Tell Me Why, Gears 5, Grounded, Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 4, Battletoads, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Untitled Goose Game y Destiny 2. Se agregarán más títulos en el futuro, incluidos los juegos de EA Play a finales de este año. Puedes consultar la lista completa de días de lanzamiento en Xbox Wire.
El servicio admite respaldos en la nube, por lo que puedes continuar un juego que has estado jugando en tu Xbox One o Xbox Series X / S cuando estás en movimiento. También presenta multijugador y juego cruzado con jugadores de PC, si un juego admite el juego cruzado entre esa plataforma y Xbox One.
Los suscriptores de Xbox Game Pass Ultimate pueden acceder a xCloud sin cargo adicional. Game Pass generalmente cuesta $15 dólares/mes, pero los nuevos miembros solo tienen que aportar un dólar durante el primer mes.
Aunque podrás transmitir esos puntajes de juegos en varios dispositivos Android, xCloud no está disponible en iPhone o iPad, al menos por ahora. Apple abrió la puerta la semana pasada para que los servicios de transmisión de juegos se ejecuten en sus teléfonos y tabletas, pero con algunas advertencias importantes. Por el momento, no está claro si empresas como Microsoft realmente llevarán su tecnología de transmisión a los dispositivos de Apple.
Videojuegos disponibles en lanzamiento de Project xCloud
Esta es la lista de juegos confirmados:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Absolver
- Afterparty
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Astroneer
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battletoads
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Black Desert
- Blair Witch
- Bleeding Edge
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Carrion
- Children of Morta
- ClusterTruck
- Crackdown 3: Campaign
- Crosscode
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- DayZ
- de Blob
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Death Squared
- Deliver us the moon
- Demon's Tilt
- Descenders
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken (22 de septiembre)
- DiRT 4
- Don't Starve
- Double Kick Heroes
- Drake Hollow
- Dungeon of the Endless
- Enter The Gungeon
- F1 2019
- Fallout 76
- Farming Simulator 17
- Felix the Reaper
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
- For the King
- Forager
- Forza Horizon 4
- Fractured Minds
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Gato Roboto
- Gears of War 1: Ultimate Edition
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War 5
- Goat Simulator
- Golf with Your Friends
- Grounded
- Guacamelee! 2
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 1: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight
- Hot Shot Racing
- Human Fall Flat
- Hyperdot
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Indivisible
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Katana ZERO (Pronto)
- Killer Instinct DE
- Kona
- Levelhead
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Middle Earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft: Dungeons
- MINIT
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- Munchkin: Quacked Quest
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- My Time At Portia
- Neon Abyss
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- NieR:Automata
- Night Call
- Night in the Woods (Pronto)
- No Man's Sky
- Nowhere Prophet
- Observation
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Overcooked! 2
- Oxenfree
- Pathologic 2
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- Rise & Shine
- River City Girls (Pronto)
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition
- Sea Salt
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Slay the Spire
- Sniper Elite 4
- Spiritfarer
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Stellaris
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Streets of Rage 4
- Streets of Rogue
- Subnautica
- Surviving Mars
- Tacoma
- Tell Me Why Episode 1 - 3
- Terraria
- The Bard's Tale IV: Directors Cut
- The Bard's Tale Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Gardens Between
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- The Long Dark
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game
- The Messenger
- The Outer Worlds
- The Surge 2
- The Touryst
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Escapists 2
- The Talos Principle
- The Turing Test
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - Episodios 1 a 5
- The Walking Dead: Michonne - Episodios 1 - 3
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Touhou Luna Nights
- Tracks - The Train Set Game
- Trailmakers
- Train Sim World 2020
- Two Point Hospital
- Undermine
- Untitled Goose Game
- Void Bastards
- Wandersong
- Warhammer Vermintide 2 (Pronto)
- Wasteland Remastered
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
- Wasteland 3
- We Happy Few
- West of Dead
- Wizard of Legend
- World War Z
- Worms W.M.D
- Xeno Crisis
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
