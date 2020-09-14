Más de 150 juegos de Xbox en el lanzamiento de Microsoft Project xCloud MAÑANA

El servicio de transmisión de juegos de Microsoft, xCloud (también conocido como "juegos en la nube con Xbox Game Pass Ultimate"), estará disponible en 22 países este martes 15 de septiembre y tendrá más títulos disponibles desde el principio de lo que se había esperado.

Mañana mismo podrás jugar a más de 150 juegos de Xbox en tu teléfono o tableta Android, un salto de los más de 100 títulos que Microsoft dijo anteriormente que xCloud tendría el primer día.

La lista presenta una combinación de videojuegos y títulos exclusivos de Xbox que están disponibles en otros lugares. Incluyen Tell Me Why, Gears 5, Grounded, Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 4, Battletoads, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Untitled Goose Game y Destiny 2. Se agregarán más títulos en el futuro, incluidos los juegos de EA Play a finales de este año. Puedes consultar la lista completa de días de lanzamiento en Xbox Wire.

El servicio admite respaldos en la nube, por lo que puedes continuar un juego que has estado jugando en tu Xbox One o Xbox Series X / S cuando estás en movimiento. También presenta multijugador y juego cruzado con jugadores de PC, si un juego admite el juego cruzado entre esa plataforma y Xbox One.

Los suscriptores de Xbox Game Pass Ultimate pueden acceder a xCloud sin cargo adicional. Game Pass generalmente cuesta $15 dólares/mes, pero los nuevos miembros solo tienen que aportar un dólar durante el primer mes.

Aunque podrás transmitir esos puntajes de juegos en varios dispositivos Android, xCloud no está disponible en iPhone o iPad, al menos por ahora. Apple abrió la puerta la semana pasada para que los servicios de transmisión de juegos se ejecuten en sus teléfonos y tabletas, pero con algunas advertencias importantes. Por el momento, no está claro si empresas como Microsoft realmente llevarán su tecnología de transmisión a los dispositivos de Apple.

Videojuegos disponibles en lanzamiento de Project xCloud

Esta es la lista de juegos confirmados: