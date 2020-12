La skin Ninja de Fall Guys estará disponible mañana

A while back, we said we'd add costumes to Fall Guys of whoever pledged to donate the largest amount of money to @SpecialEffect



$1 million was donated by @Ninja, @MrBeastYT, @aimlab, and @G2esports!



Ninja is up first... he'll be in the shop tomorrow!



5x�� Top

5x�� Bottom pic.twitter.com/UTdbrWX5Re