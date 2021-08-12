¿Qué es Google Stadia?
Conoce qué es Google Stadia, la famosa plataforma de Google especializada en videojuegos y otras increíbles herramientas.
Google es sin lugar a dudas uno de los gigantes de la tecnología más destacados del mundo, ofreciendo servicios para casi cualquier cosa, y por supuesto el mundo de los videojuegos no sería la excepción, razón por la cual nació Google Stadia, su plataforma gamer por streaming.
Con ella Google prometía a sus usuarios la posibilidad de jugar el título de la franquicia que quisieran sin la necesidad de una consola especial y de comprar o descargar los videojuegos, pues lo único que debían hacer era darle clic a uno de los videojuegos de su catálogo y listo.
Asimismo, este servicio podría usarse desde cualquier computadora o smartphone, por lo que la plataforma de Google Stadia era muy prometedora, sin embargo con una opción con tantos beneficios, ¿por qué no se hizo mundialmente famosa?, eso te lo explicaremos a continuación.
¿Qué pasó con Google Stadia?
Aunque Stadia era un proyecto bastante prometedor, fracasó rotundamente debido a que Google era nuevo en el ramo del streaming y no se percató de que aunque este tipo de contenido es muy exitoso en el entretenimiento, no sucede lo mismo con los videojuegos, pues los jugadores prefieren usar una consola que pagar por un servicio mensualmente.
Hasta el momento los títulos se encuentran disponibles, y la experiencia es similar a la que tienes al jugar Mario Bros en Google, pero desgraciadamente para la plataforma, lo que pudo ser la innovación del entretenimiento por videojuegos, literalmente murió antes de nacer.
¿Dónde puedo jugar Google Stadia?
Te informamos que aunque dijimos que no necesitas una consola, lo que sí necesitas es un mando o control especial diseñado para la interfaz, el cual se conecta directamente a tu red WiFi y te permite, además de jugar, activar El asistente de Google, capturar imágenes y activar comandos especiales, asimismo, si juegas en computadora, debes cumplir con los siguientes requisitos.
- RESOLUCIÓN: Hasta 4K HDR a 60 fps durante el lanzamiento y 8K y más de 120 fps en el futuro
- PROJECT STREAM: Hasta 1080p a 60 fps
- CPU: Custom 2,7 GHz hyperthreaded x86 CPUs with AVX2 SIMD
- GPU: Custom AMD con 56 unidades de cómputo para 10,7 Teraflops con memoria HBM2 integrada
- API PARA GRÁFICOS: Vulkan de alto rendimiento con gráficos 3D en tiempo real
- MEMORIA: 16 GB combinados de VRAM con RAM con banda ancha de 484 GB/s
- SISTEMA OPERATIVO: Linux
- GOOGLE DATA CENTER: Más de 7500 nodos globales de Google Edge Network
- MANDO: WiFi con conexión directa a Google Stadia
¿Qué juegos tiene Stadia Pro?
A pesar de que el proyecto fracasó, continúa operando, pues incluso Google Stadia y GeForce Now anunciaron su llegada a los televisores LG este año, además que el el controlador tiene cada vez más funciones para tener una mejor experiencia en los juegos que tiene, por lo que en La Verdad Noticias, te compartiremos la lista completa de los títulos que puedes disfrutar con Google Stadia.
- A Place for the Unwilling
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Stadia Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Blue Fire
- Borderlands 3
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition
- Cake Bash
- Celeste
- Cthulhu Saves Christmas
- Crayta
- Crayta Premium Edition
- Crayta Deluxe Edition
- Chronos: Before The Ashes
- The Crew 2
- The Crew 2 Deluxe Edition
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition
- The Crew 2 Season Pass:
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Darksiders Genesis
- Dead by Daylight
- Destroy All Humans
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Dragon Quest XI S
- Destiny 2
- Destiny 2: The Collection
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Doom
- Doom Eternal Standard Edition + Rip and Tear Pack
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition + Rip and Tear Pack
- Doom 64
- El Hijo
- Elder Scrolls Online Standard Edition
- Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor Edition
- Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor Collector’s Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood
- Embr
- Enter the Gungeon
- Epistory – Typing Chronicles
- Everspace
- Family Feud
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry: New Dawn
- Farming Simulator 19
- Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition
- FIFA 21
- Figment
- Final Fantasy XV
- Get Packed
- GRID
- GRID Ultimate Edition
- GRIME
- Gods Will Fall
- Gunsport
- GYLT
- Hello Neighbor
- Hellpoint
- Hitman – Game of the Year Edition
- Hitman 2
- Hitman 3
- Hotline Miami
- Hotline Miami 2
- Human Fall Flat
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising
- It Came From Space & Ate Our Brains
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Just Dance 2020
- Just Dance 2021
- Just Shapes & Beat
- Killer Queen Black
- Kine
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
- Little Big Workshop
- Little Nightmares
- Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion Pass
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Madden NFL 2021
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Exodus
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Moonlighter
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3
- Monster Jam Steel Titans
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Edition
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition
- MotoGP 20
- NBA 2K20
- NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe
- NBA 2K20 Legend Edition
- NBA 2K21
- NBA 2K21 – Mamba Forever Edition Bundle
- One Hand Clapping
- Octopath Traveler
- Orcs Must Die 3
- Outcasters
- Outward
- Pac-Mac Mega Tunnel Battle
- Phogs!
- PixelJunk Raiders
- Panzer Dragoon Remake
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Rage 2
- Rage 2: Deluxe Edition
- PUBG: Pioneer Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition
- Reigns
- Relicta
- République
- Resident Evil VII Biohazard Special Edition
- Resident Evil Village
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Risk of Rain 2
- Rock of Ages 3: Make and Break
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered
- Samurai Shodown
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game – Complete Edition
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Secret Neighbor
- Serious Sam Collection
- Serious Sam 4
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Spitlings
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
- Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order
- Steamworld Dig
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Steamworld Heist
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamesh (March 1, 2020)
- Submerged: Hidden Depths
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- Super Bomberman R Online
- Superhot
- Superhot: Mind Control Delete
- Street Power Football
- Terraria
- Thumper
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: Warlords of New Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Trials Rising
- Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition
- UNO
- Unto The End
- Valkyria Chronicles 4: Complete Edition
- Watch Dogs
- Watch Dogs 2
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Wave Break
- Welcome to Elk
- West of Loathing
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- WWE Battlegrounds
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
