Oculus Quest 2, las nuevas gafas de realidad virtual por 349 euros

Oculus Quest 2 is here! The first one was easily one of my favorite pieces of tech. New:



Smaller headset design

Redesigned controllers + improved haptic feedback



Snapdragon XR2 chip, 6GB RAM

1832x1920 displays

50% more pixels per eye

90Hz support(!!!)



$299 (64GB)

$399 (256GB) pic.twitter.com/zPMWsu9nB6