NASA toma las primeras imágenes de luz visible en la superficie de Venus

On its way to touch the Sun, our Parker Solar Probe took the 1st visible light images of Venus' surface from space! Seeing the faint glow of plains & plateaus may give us clues on how "Earth's twin" became inhospitable: https://t.co/gXhiKGWfgm#VisionsOfVenus pic.twitter.com/NuEfFRtO9J