MediaTek lanza su nuevo chipset Dimensity 820 5G para los gama media alta

Introducing MediaTek #Dimensity820 for incredible 5G experiences, featuring #MediaTek5GUltraSave, the world’s most power-efficient 5G modem design for smartphones, with four ‘Big’ CPU cores, and precise AI-camera actions. https://t.co/UfRwWsgfxF #MediaTek #Dimensity #5G #5GSoC pic.twitter.com/ifLifh0EEW