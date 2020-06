La NASA pone en alerta al mundo por asteroide que se acerca a la Tierra

Tomorrow, asteroid 2002 NN4 will SAFELY pass by Earth at a distance of approximately 3.2 million miles (5.1 million km), about 13 times farther away from the Earth than the Moon is.



There is no danger it will hit Earth. Visit these FAQs for more: https://t.co/ZpllmEK77X pic.twitter.com/r3R0GrGaRb