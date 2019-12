La NASA descubre una nueva "super Tierra infernal"

��Discovery Alert! ��



A hellish exoplanet has a new rival, and it could be even hotter�� than the lava�� world known as 55 Cancri e!



HD 213885b hugs its star so tightly that a "year" – one trip around the star – takes little more than an Earth day. https://t.co/k0oIgG9mZB pic.twitter.com/GoIFopIrfa