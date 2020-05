Halo 2 ya tiene fecha y horario para jugarlo por PC en México

It's a simultaneous launch, but time zones are trying to make it confusing ��



May 12

���� 8PM PT

���� 10PM Mexico City

���� 11PM ET



May 13

���� 12AM São Paulo

���� 4AM London

���� 4AM Lagos

���� 5AM Paris

���� 5AM Berlin

���� 6AM Moscow

���� 11AM Beijing

���� 12PM Tokyo

���� 1PM Sydney

���� 3PM Auckland