Gorilla Glass Victus: El vidrio más fuerte que se ha fabricado para pantallas

We created the Slapper to test the drop performance of mobile device glass. Where our Mini Slapper destroyed competitive aluminosilicate, not even our Mega Slapper could defeat Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™.

More: https://t.co/MkEdDjUZpO#TougherTogether #GorillaGlassVictus pic.twitter.com/miKcsuWF3a