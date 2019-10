Gamers: Ha comenzado el evento de Halloween en Mario Kart Tour

(Boo!!) Halloween Tour is here!

A slightly spooky Halloween-themed tour is now available in #MarioKartTour until 11/5, 9:59pm PT!

Roast the competition with Rosalina in her cute witch costume, or use King Boo to blast your way through the Luigi's Mansion course! Trick-or-Treat! pic.twitter.com/kHbHiQKZXS