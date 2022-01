El Telescopio James Webb inicia su fase final de desdoblamiento

Nope, we’re not just winging it! But we did successfully deploy and latch the first of our two primary mirror wings. ��



These side panels, folded back for launch, each hold 3 of Webb’s 18 mirror segments. Next up: our final wing! https://t.co/xnaWZXYiSx #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/mBQ0S7eB2w