Doodle 11 de mayo: Google homenajea a los escritores Saadat Hasan y Tomris Uyar

Today's #GoogleDoodle celebrates prolific Turkish short story writer & translator Tomris Uyar ����✍



With helping paws from her “inspiration cats” �� Uyar published 900+ pages across 11 volumes of her stories ��



�� by guest artist @AtilganMerve → https://t.co/O9jE5pWQCc pic.twitter.com/0byLg2RXA6