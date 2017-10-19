'Om Twiins': Gemelas influencers rompen las redes
Elizabeth Morales/Diario La Verdad Cancún, Q. Roo Su estilo de vida fitness y una alimentación vegana ha hecho que Eileen y Gilian Reichert tengan más de 27 mil seguidores, siendo ejemplo de que se puede tener un equilibrio en la vida respetando aquellos que no tienen voz.
Eileen & GilianEileen & Gilian Reichert, mejor conocidas como Om Twiins, tienen 25 años, son tness y llevan un estilo de vida vegano, viven en Playa del Carmen y cumplen años el 1 de Noviembre.
¿Por qué empezaron a tener un estilo de vida t y vegano?
SWIPE FOR #BTS OF IG LIFE ? • 1.Set the camara showing your best angles ?? 2. Play it cool, better yet... like the ? ain't even there ? Comment " #Guilty" if you do this too ?? much love to all!! ? ? • • • DESLIZA PARA VER LA REALIDAD DE LAS FOTOS DE IG ? ° 1. Acomoda la cámara mostrando tu mejor Angulo ?? 2. Actúa "natural" es más, pretende que ni siquiera sabias que estabas sujetando el celular y tomando una foto inesperada ? • Comenta "Culpable" si sabes exactamente a lo que nos referimos ?? besos a todos ? ? • • • • #instagramlife #alldayeveryday #veganaf #veganasfuck #vegancommunity #motivationforfitness #views #whatveganslooklike #girlsthatlift #humor #naturalbodybuilder #squatguide #squats #femalephysiques #twining #winning #puravida #photography #crueltyfree #enjoyinglifetothefullest #vegans #squadgoals #progress #bikinicompetitor #mexico #mexicana #blessed #gratefulEl veganismo es por completo por el amor a los animales, por ética y por aquellos que no tienen voz y el fitness es por que amamos cuidar nuestro cuerpo y si podemos hacer ambas cosas siendo responsables, compasivas y amorosas, más aparte verte y sentirte increíble estas dos cosas se complementan.
¿Cómo inician con la transición al veganismo?Al principio sí es difícil ya que hace siete años no había tanta información en México, no era conocido y ya el ser vegetariano era complicado ya que te aislaba un poco, pero hoy en día el movimiento vegano es el más grande en la historia de la humanidad y es el primero dirigido a otras especies.
Because we always have a choice. WE CHOOSE LOVE ? • • ? by: @clauangulo67 Om Mami ? • • Por que siempre tenemos la oportunidad de escoger. NOSOTRAS ESCOGEMOS AMOR ? • • • #vegan #veganfitness #fitfam #motivation #plantstrong #poweredbyplants #fueledbyplants #vegano #veganrevolution #whatveganseat #instagramreality #healthy #smile #vegansquad #healthyeating #cleaneating #hclf #highcarb #carbs #carbthefuckup #motivationforsquats #swag #feelingmyself #twins #twinsies #twining #winning #beach #bikini #squats
¿Qué les costó más trabajo en este cambio?Nos costó dejar el queso, pero ahora hay muchas opciones para sustituir y también el huevo; tofu con cúrcuma, se ve igual por ejemplo. Las papilas gustativas cambian completamente y bueno con la carne nunca nos costó ya que haciendo la conexión tu objetivo es que ningún ser vivo sufra.
Why does this instagram page means so much to us?? - This proyect has become our daily motivation push to keep chasing our dreams... here we have found our support family, a way to express ourselves and connect with other around the ? that enjoy the same things we do!! We feel beyond blessed for this!! ?? - We want to thank the more of 25k amazing peoplw that follow our @Om_Twiins journey ?? we love you all so much!!! - We want to do a special post for you all, what would you like to see?? A video? Q&A? Let us know below!! ?? • • • Que significa esta pagina de instgram para nosotras?? Este proyecto se ha vuelto nuestra mas grande motivación para perseguir nuestros sueños, aqui encontramos nuestro apoyo incondicional mas grande y es la forma en que podemos compartir nuestro estilo de vida con cientos de otros individuos increibles alrededor del mundo que disfrutan de las mismas pasiones que nosotras!!! - Por esto y miles de otras razones, estamos por siempre agradecidas!!! Ya somos mas de 25 mil #OmTwiins ?? - Nos encantaria poder hacer algo especial para uds!! Que les gustaria?? Foto/video? Video de preguntas y respuestas?? Si tienen alguna sugerencia diganosla aqui ?? los amamos!!! ?? • • • • #beachlife #alldayeveryday #veganaf #veganasfuck #vegancommunity #motivationforfitness #whatveganslooklike #girlsthatlift #swimwear #naturalbodybuilder #squatguide #squats #femalephysiques #twining #winning #puravida #alllove #wanderlust #photography #crueltyfree #enjoyinglifetothefullest #vegans #squadgoals #progress #bikinicompetitor #mexico #mexicana #blessed #grateful
¿Por que Om Twiins?Surge del equilibrio que debe tener uno como persona, el ser saludable, tener actividad física y el lado espirtual, tener un balance y llevar una vida holística, desde el interior, el como hablamos el como nos expresamos, con quien nos relacionamos y el tener coherencia en lo que decimos.
En su instagram puedes encontrar videos de sus rutinas de ejercicio:
HAPPY THURSDAY EVERYONE!! Already 5th of October ? can you believe it?! Less that 3 months for this magical year 2017 to be over!! But 3 months is still A LOT of time to achieve your goals!! ??? LET'S DO IT!! ° WORKOUT: 1. Burpees 20×3 2. RDL × Clean 12-15×4 3. Lateral lunge 20x4 ° Our 8 week #OmTwiinsGymBody program is available NOW!! (link on bio @om_twiins) ° ° ° LINDO JUEVES A TODOS!! Pueden creer que ya es 5 de Octubre ? estamos a menos de 3 meses de acabar este hermoso año 2017! Pero 3 meses es un gran margen de tiempo para lograr nuestras metas! Quien esta listo para acabar el año con TODO!! ???? ° Nuestros retos en linea de 4 y 8 semanas para GYM y CASA estan disponibles en nuestra pagina web www.om-twiins.com/shop ° ° Besos a todos ?? ° ° #hiitworkout #hiittraining #hiit #functionaltraining #hiitcardio #intervals #yoga #homeworkout #workoutvideo #noexcuses #glutes #freeworkout #motivationforfitness #bubblebutt #seltering #gymtherapy #plyometrics #selfmotivation #circuit #musclecontest #trynewthings #veganbodybuilding #naturalbodybuilder #plantstrong #plantbased #fueledbyplants #dumbbells #fullbodyworkout #stayHUNGRY @evolvefitnessgym @glutesworkout @gym.workouts @glutes_motivation_ @ejerciciosdegluteos @omtwiins_gym
HAPPY HAPPY FRIDAY TO ALL!! Before the weekend starts... what about a quick workout using just a Disc! • WORKOUT: ☆Static squat × bicep curl 20x4 ☆Reverse Lunge with disc over the head 10x4 each leg ☆Crossfit Abdominals 20×4 ☆Russian Twist 30x4 • • Lindo viernes a todos!! Antes de irnos a disfrutar del fin por que no un rapido entrenamiento usando solo un disco!! (RUTINA ARRIBA) Besos a todos ?? • • • #hiitworkout #hiittraining #hiit #functionaltraining #hiitcardio #intervals #yoga #discworkout #homeworkout #workoutvideo #noexcuses #glutes #freeworkout #motivationforfitness #bubblebutt #seltering #gymtherapy #plyometrics #selfmotivation #circuit #musclecontest #trynewthings #veganbodybuilding #naturalbodybuilder #plantstrong #plantbased #fueledbyplants #dumbbells #fullbodyworkout #stayHUNGRY
HAPPY MONDAY EVERYONE!! Save & tag a friend that would enjoy this workout!! ⚠Just a Disc is needed ° WORKOUT: 1. Halos (circles above your head with the disc) 15 to 20 reps each direction. 2. Abs standing side crunches 20 reps each side 3. Single leg Stiff Dead Lifts 15 reps each side (slowly and controlled!) 4. Squat × Shoulder press with disc 20 reps. ?REPEAT each exercise 4 times!! ???° ° ° Lindo lunes a todos!! Salva esta video y etiqueta a un amigo!! Solo necesitaras un disco para esta rutina de pierna ?? estan listos?! (Ver rutina y repeticiones arriba) BESOS A TODOS ?? ° ° ° ° #hiitworkout #hiittraining #hiit #functionaltraining #hiitcardio #intervals #disco #yogaflow #homeworkout #workoutvideo #noexcuses #glutes #freeworkout #motivationforfitness #bubblebutt #seltering #gymtherapy #plyometrics #selfmotivation #circuit #musclecontest #trynewthings #veganbodybuilding #naturalbodybuilder #plantstrong #plantbased #fueledbyplants #dumbbells #fullbodyworkout #stayHUNGRY
