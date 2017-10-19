'Om Twiins': Gemelas influencers rompen las redes

SWIPE FOR #BTS OF IG LIFE ? • 1.Set the camara showing your best angles ?? 2. Play it cool, better yet... like the ? ain't even there ? Comment " #Guilty" if you do this too ?? much love to all!! ? ? • • • DESLIZA PARA VER LA REALIDAD DE LAS FOTOS DE IG ? ° 1. Acomoda la cámara mostrando tu mejor Angulo ?? 2. Actúa "natural" es más, pretende que ni siquiera sabias que estabas sujetando el celular y tomando una foto inesperada ? • Comenta "Culpable" si sabes exactamente a lo que nos referimos ?? besos a todos ? ? • • • • #instagramlife #alldayeveryday #veganaf #veganasfuck #vegancommunity #motivationforfitness #views #whatveganslooklike #girlsthatlift #humor #naturalbodybuilder #squatguide #squats #femalephysiques #twining #winning #puravida #photography #crueltyfree #enjoyinglifetothefullest #vegans #squadgoals #progress #bikinicompetitor #mexico #mexicana #blessed #grateful

¿Cómo inician con la transición al veganismo?

El veganismo es por completo por el amor a los animales, por ética y por aquellos que no tienen voz y el fitness es por que amamos cuidar nuestro cuerpo y si podemos hacer ambas cosas siendo responsables, compasivas y amorosas, más aparte verte y sentirte increíble estas dos cosas se complementan.Al principio sí es difícil ya que hace siete años no había tanta información en México, no era conocido y ya el ser vegetariano era complicado ya que te aislaba un poco, pero hoy en día el movimiento vegano es el más grande en la historia de la humanidad y es el primero dirigido a otras especies.