Yemeni rebels threaten Saudi Arabia with more attacks

Houthi rebels in Sanaa, Yemen, 2015.

Yemeni Houthi rebels fired rockets into Saudi Arabia on Friday, killing two people. The rebels threatened more cross-border attacks if Riyadh continues to drop bombs on the civil war-torn country.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Al-Hammad, the spokesperson for the Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defense, said that a projectile launched from Yemeni territory hit a shop in the southern Jizan Province, killing two people and wounding seven others with shrapnel.

A spokesperson for the Yemeni Houthi rebels, Brigadier General Yehia Sarie, said on Saturday that three missiles were fired at “vital and sensitive” sites in Jizan, as quoted by Associated Press.

Houthi officials previously promised to retaliate against a Saudi airstrike in Yemen’s Al-Mahwit Province on Thursday.

The Saudi-led coalition, which intervened in the Yemeni civil war in 2015 on behalf of ousted President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, said that it destroyed several drone and missile depots inside a rebel camp.

Houthis and allied media claimed that the airstrike occurred in a highly populated neighborhood, damaging homes, a children’s hospital, and a prison housing coalition fighters. Al Masirah TV reported that 10 civilians, including women and children, were killed or injured in the airstrike.

“The Saudi regime will be hit with painful operations as long as it persists and continues in its aggression and crimes,” Sarie said, as quoted by Al Masirah.

