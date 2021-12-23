Xbox Games with Gold offers Radiant Silvergun, Space Invaders, and more in January

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get four free games in January as part of Microsoft’s Xbox Games with Gold program. Next month’s games will roll out on Jan. 1, 2022 with Treasure’s Sega Saturn-era shoot-’em-up Radiant Silvergun for Xbox 360 and Flying Oak Games’ twin-stick shooter RPG NeuroVoider for Xbox One. All of January’s Games with Gold games are playable on Xbox Series X through backward compatibility.

There’s no shortage of shoot-’em-up action in January, because next month also brings Space Invaders Infinity Gene, Taito’s twist on the Space Invaders formula that takes a bit of inspiration from Geometry Wars and Pac-Man Championship Edition-era arcade game remixes. The fourth game, Aground, however, is a mining/crafting role-playing game from Fancy Fish Games. So, no shooting.

Here’s the full Games with Gold lineup for January 2022:

NeuroVoider ($13.99 ERP): Available Jan. 1 to 31

Aground ($14.99 ERP): Available Jan. 16 to Feb. 15

Radiant Silvergun ($14.99 ERP): Available Jan. 1 to 15

Space Invaders Infinity Gene ($9.99 ERP): Available Jan. 16 to 31

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can still download December’s Games with Gold offerings, The Escapists 2, Orcs Must Die!, Tropico 5 — Penultimate Edition, and Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet.

Source: Polygon