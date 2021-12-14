Xbox Game Pass brings Mortal Kombat 11, Firewatch, and more in December

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are getting a new set of games in the last few weeks of December. The line up includes Firewatch (a mystery game about exploring the woods), Mortal Kombat 11 (a very gory fighting game), Broken Age (an adventure game that feature the voices of Elijah Wood and Jack Black), and The Gunk (a new game about space truckers).

All four of these games are set to arrive on console, PC, and cloud-supported devices on Dec. 16. Subscribers will also get a cloud-supported version of Among Us starting on Dec. 15.

Here’s a look at all the games coming to Game Pass in the last two weeks of December:

Among Us (Cloud) — Dec. 15

Ben 10: Power Trip (Cloud, Console, PC) — Dec. 16

Broken Age (Cloud, Console, PC) — Dec. 16

Firewatch (Cloud, Console, PC) — Dec. 16

The Gunk (Cloud, Console, PC) — Dec. 16

Lake (Cloud, Console, PC) — Dec. 16

Mortal Kombat 11 (Cloud, Console, PC) — Dec. 16

Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay (Cloud, Console, PC) — Dec. 16

Race with Ryan (Cloud, Console, PC) — Dec. 16

Record of Lodoss: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Console, PC) — Dec. 16

Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Console, PC) — Dec. 16

These titles join games like Halo Infinite and Stardew Valley, which were added earlier this month.

A few games will also leave Xbox Game Pass on Dec. 31:

Pro Evolution Soccer 21 (Cloud and Console)

The Little Acre (Cloud and Console)

Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza Kiwami 1 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Source: Polygon