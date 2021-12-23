Woman jailed over cocaine-fuelled sex with dog in disgusting incident

Claire Goodier has previous convictions for possessing indecent images of children

A woman has been jailed after admitting to having cocaine-fuelled sex with a dog and possessing images of the 'disgusting' incident.

Claire Goodier, of Northwich, Cheshire, was described as 'manipulative' and 'deceitful' by a probation officer.

She took part in the sickening act with other adults in what Judge Steven Everett described as 'despicable', 'disgusting' and 'depraved' behaviour as he jailed her for 20 months.

The 60-year-old has twice been convicted of possessing indecent images of children but has only now been sent to prison.

The previous convictions date back to 2006 and 2009 and the judge said she had been 'astonishingly lucky' to avoid previous spells behind bars after receiving suspended sentences.

Paulinus Barnes, prosecuting, said the police had called to her home on July 19, 2019, to carry out a routine check due to her being on the sex offenders register for life.

Goodier was jailed for 20 months at Chester Crown Court.

Officers took a laptop which contained evidence Goodier had searched the internet for bestiality content.

When a full analysis of the equipment was finally completed some two years later, it emerged hidden folders contained 31 indecent images of Goodier taking part in a sex act with an Alsatian breed of dog.

Mr Barnes said: "She admitted possession of the images.

"She said she had fantasised about it for a number of years and after talking about it with people in Northwich, was put in touch with others in Bournemouth.

"She travelled down there in December 2018 and took part in the sex act with other people and the Alsatian dog."

At the time of her arrest on June 17 this year, police also found another pen drive in her handbag containing the same images and 3.5 grammes of cocaine.

When she committed the sex act between 15 and 16 December 2018, Goodier had also been in breach of a suspended sentence order, which had been imposed in May of that year for failing to adhere to the terms of a sexual harm prevention order.

Simon Mills, defending, said his client had always been 'frank and honest' with the probation service and although accepting the behaviour had been depraved and disgusting, called on the judge to consider another suspended sentence.

He said: "This incident took place some three years ago.

"The picture now is one of sporadic offending.

"This is not a case where the offending is getting more and more serious.

"She will do everything asked of her by the court and there are tentative signs of improvement in her attitude and approach."

Goodier had also failed to comply with the terms of the sexual harm prevention order in November of last year, when she was 13 days late contacting the police after being in isolation due to Covid guidelines.

Judge Everett told Goodier he did agree with the probation service assessing her as being a low risk of re-offending as he sent her to prison.

He told her: "You are a long, long way from changing your life.

"You deceitfully took part in a cocaine-fuelled incident with other persons.

"Since the terrible offence took place you kept the images unashamedly for your own sexual gratification.

"In the middle of all this, you failed to comply with the terms of an order, which some might say is a minor breach, but it's not for the first time.

"Your record is appalling and it could be said you were astonishingly lucky not to go to prison previously.

"A message must go out that if you commit such disgusting behaviour then you must go to prison."

Goodier sobbed in the dock as she was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on December 22, with the judge jailing her for 20 months.

This included the activation of the four-month sentence she had in suspension of when committing the act.

Source: Mirror