Will Smith melts hearts by dancing with his mum on her 85th birthday

Will Smith fans were loving his latest social media post after the actor posted a sweet video of him dancing with his mum on her birthday.

The King Richard star, 53, celebrated mum Caroline Bright's 85th birthday with a little jig to Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Will shared the heartwarming clip on his Instagram account and received over 2.6 million likes by Wednesday morning.

The duo held hands as they sang the chorus of the hit song, which seemed as though it was being covered live in a restaurant.

Will Smith and mum Caroline Bright were loving a dance together.

The mother-and-son duo were loving life as they they sang along and snapped their fingers. Bright showed off her impressive moves as she wore a white skirt with a floral trim.

Will wore a light pair of trousers and a pale pink polo shirt with a white collar. He captioned the post: "85 Today! Happy Bday, Mom-Mom. Let's dance our way to 100."

Famous faces were quick to wish the matriarch a happy birthday, with actor Jamie Foxx writing: "Happy birthday mom!!!."

Voice actor and impressionist Adym Evans penned: "Sending good vibes and Wishing a very special Happy Birthday to your Mom!" while author Jay Shetty also wrote: "She’s such a sweet soul. Happy Birthday."

Will Smith dances with his mom to the song �� �� (I wanna dance with somebody ) on her 85th �� �� Celebration �� �� �� pic.twitter.com/zSpf2vow31 — Black-Bond (@BlackBond711) January 19, 2022

Will's longtime pal, musician and Fresh Prince co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff was also on hand to send a message, writing: "Happy Bday Mom!!!"

Will released his memoir in November and candidly opened up about his life growing up.

In one honest confession, the star opened up on the time he "thought about killing" his dad to "avenge" his mother.

In an excerpt published in PEOPLE at the time, Will wrote: "My father was violent, but he was also at every game, play, and recital.

"He was an alcoholic, but he was sober at every premiere of every one of my movies. He listened to every record. He visited every studio.

"When I was nine years old, I watched my father punch my mother in the side of the head so hard that she collapsed. I saw her spit blood. That moment in that bedroom, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am."

He also revealed he was "jealous and tortured" by Jada Pinkett's relationship with Tupac Shakur.

The duo were high school friends and after a tough start to life, they managed to fight "their way from under the weight of abuse and neglect" to reach the heights of success they achieved.

And Will confessed he was wary of the friendship when he started dating Jada.

Source: Mirror