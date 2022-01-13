Why is #LowApprovalRatingJoe trending on Twitter?

PRESIDENT Joe Biden's approval rating is trending on Twitter after the release of the results of a Quinnipiac University poll

The result of the poll was the lowest of any major public poll conducted during his presidency.

Biden's approval rating is the lowest of any public poll conducted during his time as president, according to the Quinnipiac University poll.

In the latest Quinnipiac University poll, President Biden's approval rating has dropped to 33%, a 17-point decline from February.

The poll, which was conducted from January 7 to 10 and released on Wednesday, indicated that 33% of the 1,313 respondents polled approve of Biden's job performance, while 53% disapprove.

Only 10% of those polled did not have an opinion on his performance.

Following the release of this poll, users took to Twitter to express their opinion on the newly released information.

What are people saying on the #LowApprovalRatingJoe tag on Twitter?

#LowApprovalRatingJoe was trending in the first spot in the US on January 13, 2022, as Twitter users took to their accounts to express their opinions on the subject.

“The biggest favor Joe Biden can do for the Republican Party is to speak. #LowApprovalRatingJoe,” said one user.

Another user said: “Never before during a Presidential election did one candidate [get] 75,000,000 million votes and the winner got 81,000,000 votes with a grand total of 130,000,000 million votes cast.

“Winner has 33% approval. Just for fun, take 33% into 81 million.

US Senator for Arkansas Tom Cotton contributed to the hashtag, writing: “As Joe Biden's poll numbers get worse, expect him to get more hysterical about the urgent need to pass an election takeover bill to "save democracy!’

This is nothing but politics.”

Is Joe Biden’s approval rating currently lower than Trump’s was at this time?

According to the Quinnipiac poll, Biden’s approval rating is now lower than former-President Donald Trump’s was at this stage in his presidency.

Trump received a 36% approval rating in a Quinnipiac poll issued in January 2018, while 59% of respondents disapproved of his job performance, according to Newsweek.

The 2018 survey, which was conducted from January 5 to 9, included 1,016 American voters and had a margin of error of +/-3.6%.

Biden’s approval rating has taken a hit since August 30, 2021, according to Newsweek, which was the day before the final withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan.

