Why Britney Spears Doesn’t Want to Return to Music Right Now

While Britney Spears is no longer under a conservatorship, fans of the singer should not expect new music anytime soon. In a recent Instagram post, the 40-year-old singer shared the troubles she went through with her conservatorship, making her hesitant to fully return to the music industry.

Britney Spears used ‘fake denial’ to deal with her conservatorship

Spears’ last performance took place in 2018. Following her Las Vegas residency, the singer took an indefinite break from live performances.

In an Instagram post, Spears went into detail about how she “coped” with her conservatorship using “fake denial.”

“I was NICE, FAKE, and I was absolutely screaming inside,” Spears wrote. “I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was unforgivable !!!!! I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs …. I had two months off in between each show settings for four years in Vegas… and every time I asked I was told ‘No….'”

Britney Spears says she was ‘set up’ so she would ‘fail’

In the remainder of the Instagram post, Spears shared that she believes those managing her wanted her to “fail” so she could remain under the conservatorship.

“It was a set up to make me fail yet I knew exactly what I wanted my fan s to see and it didn’t make sense how network television shows are showcasing my music with remixes of all my music …. yet the person who owns the music is told no !!!! They even gave remixes to my sister but why was I always told no?” Spears wrote on Instagram.

The singer went on to explain that because of what she went through, she is “scared” of the music industry.

“So much wasted time to only embarrass me and humiliate me and I guess it seems odd to most now why I don’t even do music anymore… that’s just the surface issues. People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally … and after what I’ve been through, I’m scared of people and the business !!!! They really hurt me !!!!!!!” Spears wrote.

She continued, “Not doing music anymore is my way of saying ‘F**k you’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work.”

The singer wants to ‘do things that scare’ her

While Spears is refusing to make any new music for the time being, the singer concluded her lengthy Instagram post with a promise to “push” herself going forward.

“Last year was growth for me… I still have a ways to go!!! My goal for this year is to push myself a bit more and do things that scare me but not too much I mean geez… We are just people and I’m not superwoman.”

