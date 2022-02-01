Who is Alexander Wyatt Campbell?

On February 1, 2022 it was reported that there was an active shooter at Bridgewater College.

The Virginia-based private liberal arts college tweeted about the shooter that Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell.

The suspect of the shooting has been identified as 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell of Ashland, who has been taken into custody.

NBC 12 reported that Campbell was charged with capital murder as a result.

Two officers were killed in the fatal shooting at Bridgewater College on Tuesday.

The two officers fatally shot were Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer JJ Jefferson.

“These officers were close friends, known to many of us as the 'dynamic duo.' John was JJ's best man in his wedding this year. They were beloved by students, faculty and staff. I hurt for their families and loved ones, as I know we all do,” Bridgewater College President David Bushman said in an email.

About 2,000 students attend Bridgewater College.

The suspect's stash of weapons have been seized by officials.

What happened at Bridgewater College?

Bridgewater College in Virginia, tweeted the warning of the active shooter on February 1, 2022.

The college tweeted the following shortly after 1.30pm on Tuesday: "Reports of active shooter on campus. Shelter in place."

"This is not a test. More info to follow," Bridgewater College tweeted.

The shooter killed two officers on February 1, 2022 the school reported.

Later on in the day at 2.08pm local time the college released an update on the suspect through Twitter.

"An individual is in police custody. Situation is still ongoing. Continue to shelter where you are."

Virginia State Police said that after a brief interaction, with Campbell, he opened fire and shot Painter and Jefferson.

What is the community saying about the incident?

The school's Twitter account continued to update the community throughout the day.

"Initial reports came in that 2 officers had been shot & the armed suspect had fled. State & local law enforcement immediately responded and initiated a massive search operation for the suspect. By 1:55 p.m. the male shooter was taken into custody. Investigation ongoing."

Others responded to the news on the social media platform.

"Prayers to everyone involved. RIP Officers," one user wrote.

Source: The Sun