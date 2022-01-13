Who are Youtuber Adalia Rose William’s parents?

The parents of YouTuber Adalia Rose Williams are mourning after they lost their only daughter to a rare genetic condition.

The news of Adalia's passing was announced on January 13, 2022, and she was only 15 years old at the time.

Who was Adalia Rose Williams?

Adalia and her mother Natalia.

Born December 10, 2006, Adalia Rose was known as an Internet sensation and social media personality who often posted YouTube videos.

When she was just a baby, she was diagnosed with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome - a genetic condition that affects less than 500 children around the world and causes rapid aging and hair loss.

Over the years, she often posted videos on YouTube about her life as well as cooking and makeup tutorials with family members.

As of January 2022, she had amassed 2.91million subscribers.

Who are Adalia Rose Williams' parents?

Adalia and her father Ryan.

Adalia's death was first announced on Facebook by her family.

The post read: "January 12, 2022 at 7pm Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world. She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it.

"She touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest imprint in everyone that knew her. She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves.

"I really wish this wasn’t our reality but unfortunately it is. We want to say thank you to everyone that loved and supported her.

"Thank you to all her doctors and nurses that worked for YEARS to keep her healthy. The family would now like to mourn this huge loss in private."

Adalia's mother, Natalia Amozurrutia, 29, said her daughter was diagnosed with Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome when she was just 3 months old.

She was just 18 years old when she gave birth to her daughter near Austin, Texas, and she quickly realized something was wrong when her newborn wasn't growing and her stomach began to stretch.

Natalia and her husband, Ryan Pallante, are often seen on Instagram posting about their family to over 62,000 followers.

Outside of their family, not much information is available on Ryan and Natalia's personal lives.

They are also the parents of Marcelo, Niko, and Emiliano.

Why did Natalia create a Facebook page for Adalia?

Natalia created a Facebook page for Adalia Rose in 2012 when her daughter was only five years old.

She created the page to educate and inform people about her daughters' genetic condition that speeds up the aging of children that affects only about 500 children worldwide.

Although Natalia received support for her and her young daughter, it was then that the cyberbullying began.

Source: The Sun