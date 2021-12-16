When Will ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Be on Disney+?

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to become the biggest film of the year. The Marvel movie hits theaters on Dec. 17. But home viewers are wondering when and if it will be streaming on Disney+.

When will ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ be on Disney+?

Recent Marvel Cinematic Universe films like Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are coming to Disney+ within 45 days of their theatrical release. However, because Spider-Man: No Way Home is a joint venture between Marvel and Sony, Disney+ subscribers may have to wait longer to see it.

As a result of an arrangement between Sony and Starz, Spider-Man: No Way Home will likely make its way to Starz in 2022. However, that doesn’t mean it won’t come to Disney+.

Disney and Sony reached a deal back in April 2021 that ensures select Sony titles will come to Disney+. But it may be a while, perhaps even a year, before Spider-Man: No Way Home makes it to the streamer.

Where to watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in the meantime

As of now, the only way to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home is in the theater. Fans can check their local listings for dates and times.

See your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man back on the big screen. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters starting Thursday! ��: https://t.co/5ApQTF7J6m pic.twitter.com/h4z5Ouu0Ce — Spider-Man: No Way Home says NO SPOILERS �� (@SpiderManMovie) December 14, 2021

The film is anticipated to be a box office success. Sony believes the movie will make $130 million in its opening weekend. Other industry sources predict it will break records, and bring in nearly $200 million in the first week after its release.

The film’s stars are urging fans to keep the surprises secret

Rumors about Spider-Man: No Way Home have been circulating for over a year. And fans have been hanging on to every thread of information to speculate who and what will be in the film. Now, with the movie’s theatrical premiere, stars like Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland are urging audiences to keep the surprises secret.

“Seriously, please try not to spoil it,” Cumberbatch requested in a video from the premiere shared by Marvel Entertainment’s Twitter page. “It’s so hard. I know you want to tell all your friends about it. I get it. I’m not going to tell any of my friends about it, so can we do that together?”

“NO SPOILERS,” Holland and his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon shared the Spider-Man: No Way Home Twitter page. “Don’t be that person. If you want to be extra safe, stop reading comments, mute keywords, and start staying off social media today! Watch #SpiderManNoWayHome to find out what happens for yourself when the movie hits theaters Thursday!”

Those waiting for a streaming release may find it extremely difficult to avoid seeing spoilers online. Even if they look for spoiler warnings in the days to come, cast interviews and news about other upcoming Marvel projects could give things away.

Spider-Man: Now Way Home opens in select theaters on Thursday, Dec. 16, and elsewhere nationwide on Friday, Dec. 17.

