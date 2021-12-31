When Does ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Begin Filming?

After about four months of anticipation, the Outer Banks cast finally announced that Netflix renewed the series for season 3. The action-packed second season featured plenty of cliffhangers and a mind-blowing finale twist, so fans can’t wait to see what happens next. And with the renewal announcement out of the way, a new question has taken over many viewers’ minds: when will Outer Banks Season 3 start filming? Here’s what we know so far about the production schedule.

Where is ‘Outer Banks’ filmed?

Outer Banks may take place on the Outer Banks islands of North Carolina, but it’s never been filmed there. In fact, Netflix never filmed the show in North Carolina at all. Instead, the cast flew out to Charleston, South Carolina, to capture all of season 1.

As Showbiz Cheat Sheet previously reported, co-showrunner Jonas Pate wanted to shoot the show in Wilmington, North Carolina, a popular destination for many TV and film productions. However, Netflix opposed North Carolina’s anti-LGBTQ laws and made the decision to film in South Carolina instead.

And for season 2, Outer Banks switched things up slightly. Many scenes were filmed once again in South Carolina. However, the cast also flew out to Barbados to film the first few episodes, which took place in the Bahamas. One notable filming location in Barbados was a $40 million mansion used as the Cameron family’s vacation home.

It’s unclear if Outer Banks Season 3 will return to filming full-time in Charleston. The end of season 2 saw the Pogues stranded on a deserted island, so the cast might need to visit another tropical location for early episodes.

Is ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 being filmed yet?

Netflix has not yet officially confirmed a production schedule for Outer Banks Season 3. However, after the renewal, rumors swirled that filming would begin in early 2022.

According to What’s on Netflix, the Dec. 23 issue of Production Weekly claimed that Netflix scheduled Outer Banks Season 3 filming for February. The alleged production window runs from Feb. 16 to Aug. 19, 2022. The report noted that the schedule is subject to change, especially under circumstances relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

At the time of this writing, Outer Banks Season 3 does not yet have a release date. If production does run until August, fans might not see the new episodes on Netflix until some time in the fall.

What to expect in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3

At the end of season 2, John B. (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow), and new Pogue Cleo (Carlacia Grant) enjoyed a night together on the island and dubbed it Poguelandia. Sarah’s father, Ward Cameron (Charles Esten), escaped with the Cross of Santo Domingo, but the Pogues vowed to get it back. Additionally, viewers learned that John B.’s father, Big John (Charles Halford), was alive.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Josh Pate revealed that John B.’s reunion will Big John will play a significant role in season 3. The new episodes will also lean more into mythology.

“The treasure hunt is going to expand, and the mythology around the treasure hunt is going to evolve and get deeper,” he said. “We’re pretty fired up about how that mythology is going to expand in season 3. We’ve been reading a lot of books, and we got some good things to hang it on.”

Outer Banks Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.

Source: Showbiz Cheat Sheet