What Is Billie Eilish’s Song ‘Lovely’ About?

For some listeners, this song by Billie Eilish is “Lovely” — and relatable. This track features Khalid and original lyrics by Eilish and her brother. Here’s what we know about the meaning behind Eilish’s song “Lovely” featuring Khalid.

Billie Eilish and Khalid appeared on the song ‘Lovely’

Eilish has several beloved, award-winning tracks, including the 2017 release “Lovely.” The official Spotify track of “Lovely” remains one of Eilish’s most popular songs with over 1.6 billion plays, while the “Lovely” YouTube music video earned over a billion views.

With Eilish, Khalid, and Finneas created as the songwriters of this hit, the lyrics and even title remain close and personal to the “Bad Guy” singer. As a result, Eilish commented on the song’s title during one interview with Zach Lowe for Apple’s Beats 1.

“We called it [‘Lovely’] because the song was sort of really freaking depressing, so then it’s like oh, how lovely,” the songwriter said. “Just taking everything horrible like you know what? This is great. I’m so happy being miserable.”

What is Billie EIlish’s ‘Lovely’ featuring Khalid about?

Some listeners noticed a personal undertone to this original song. According to one Songfacts article, “Lovely” almost takes on a sarcastic tone, with the content discussed in this song being the direct antithesis of lovely. As a result, some fans think this could be Eilish attempting to make the best out of a bad situation.

Some interpret the first verse as describing Eilish and Khalid’s journey out of depression. The Genius explanation reads that “rather than continue to fight these feelings, the pair gives in and accepts that their depression will always be a piece of them.”

One listener noticed the lyrics, “heart made of glass, my mind of stone,” and how it can relate to Eilish’s relationship with mental illness. In addition to fighting for the environment, Eilish is open with fans regarding her struggles with depression and anxiety. This almost “hardening” of emotions could be the stone that Eilish mentions in “Lovely.”

Source: Showbiz Cheat Sheet