Secciones
Washington's Everett involved in fatal car crash
News

Washington's Everett involved in fatal car crash

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was the driver in a fatal, one-car crash Thursday night in Loudoun County.

por NainGamboa

Washington's Everett involved in fatal car crash

Washington's Everett involved in fatal car crash

Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was the driver in a fatal, one-car crash Thursday night in Loudoun County that killed the vehicle's passenger, according to a Loudoun County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

According to a report from the sheriff's office, Everett's 2010 Nissan GT-R left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees and rolled over. The passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, later died at a local hospital.

Everett is being treated for injuries that are considered serious but non-life-threatening. The crash remains under investigation.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy," Washington said in a statement. "Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information."

 

The 29-year-old Everett has been a backup safety and special-teams player for Washington since 2015.

Source: ESPN

Temas

Comentarios